Supermarket Delivery Driver Joe Dean Wins $215,000 In 'Dream' Kenya Open

Supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean described his second-place finish at the Kenya Open as “life-changing”, following an emotional day on the DP World Tour.

The 29-year-old from Sheffield, who works for Morrisons supermarket, may have qualified for the circuit in 2023, but he did not have the funds available to start travelling around the world competing.

However, after scooping $215,000/£170,000 in prize money, the Englishman can now look forward to spending more time in the air instead on the roads.

“I don't think it's sunk in yet. It's got to be (life-changing),” said Dean, who carded a closing four-under-par 67 to finish 12 under alongside Spaniard Nacho Elvira, two shots back of champion Darius Van Driel from the Netherlands.

“It's what people dream of, it's what I've been aiming to do for a long time.”

Dean’s financial situation meant that he did not compete until the Qatar Masters in February, where he missed the cut.

Joe Dean eyeing up a big finish in Kenya (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, after returning to Morrisons in order to save enough money to head back out on Tour, he’s now given himself some breathing space.

“After the last three or four years I never thought I'd get another chance," admitted Dean.

“Still some gremlins to get past in order to get to my full potential, but like anyone you've got to get over them, squash them and keep going.

“I've never been one of the most over-confident people – coming into this week was a bit daunting. Second event, you don't really feel like you belong and feel like you're trying to prove something.

“Luckily, I managed to get over that quickly and figure out how to get around the golf course.”

Dean earned his place on the DP World Tour by coming through all three stages of the Qualifying School in 2023, birdieing the last hole at the final stage in November to finish in the top 25 and ties to take one of the final spots available.