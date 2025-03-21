YouTuber Luke Kwon Makes Asian Tour Cut On The Number After Dramatic Run To The Line
The former Good Good member looked to be missing out on weekend golf at the International Series Macau prior to a late birdie blast coming home...
Content creator/pro golfer, Luke Kwon made the International Series Macau cut by one stroke on Friday after enjoying a dramatic and entertaining finish to his three-under round of 67.
The former Good Good Golf member, who received a late invitation to the elevated Asian Tour event, opened up at Macau Golf & Country Club with a two-over-par round of 72 on Thursday - leaving himself work to do in order to play the weekend.
After making a bogey-five on the first hole in round two, it looked as though the University of Oklahoma alumnus would be heading home early along with the likes of Anthony Kim, Luis Masaveau and Andy Ogletree, the only three LIV golfers out of 20 in the field not to make the cut.
However, Kwon - who now has over 335,000 subscribers on his eponymous YouTube channel - began his fightback via birdies on both of the front nine's par-3s (holes four and six) plus another gain at the par-4 eighth.
Making the turn at level par and knowing the cut was likely to be made at one-under, Kwon stumbled somewhat via a bogey at the par-4 10th and remained one-over for the week until the 13th.
A post shared by The International Series (@intseriesgolf)
A photo posted by on
The former PGA Tour China winner was missing fairways with regularity but relying on some excellent putting to dig him out of the hole he had created. A birdie at the par-5 13th was the first of five one-putts Kwon recorded over the final six holes.
The only time he putted more than once on a hole coming home arrived when recording a five at the par-3 14th, not helped at all by three shots from the flat stick. Kwon's mistake put him right behind the eight ball, but the content creator produced a brilliantly-entertaining finish befitting of his personality.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Having gained a shot back at 15, the second of three closing birdies over the final four holes occurred in unusual circumstances on the par-4 16th after Kwon's driving struggles had threatened to end his tournament early.
Kwon pulled his driver left off the 16th tee back down the 15th fairway, leaving himself an awkward shot in - one that he almost certainly did not practice beforehand. Despite the unusual scenario he'd found himself in, the 31-year-old proved his talent by dropping a long iron onto the green and seeing it roll up for a kick-in birdie.
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
After making par at the three-shot 17th, the ex-Dallas National forecaddie missed another fairway before dragging his long-range approach to the left of the green. However, Kwon managed to dab a delicate chip to four feet and roll home the birdie putt in order to reach the clubhouse at one-under for the week.
Kwon's success ends a run of consecutive missed cuts on the Asian Tour, having missed out on weekend golf at both the New Zealand Open earlier in the month and the International Series Thailand last October.
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
He did play all four rounds at the Black Mountain Championship the week before, though, going on to end T65th - his first pro start in two-and-a-half years. In August 2024, Kwon won the PGA Tour's inaugural Creator Classic at East Lake, days before the Tour Championship.
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed leads the way in Macau on 13-under, closely followed by peer Carlos Ortiz, Lucas Herbert (T3rd) and Sergio Garcia (T5th). Jason Kokrak and Sebastian Munoz make up the remaining LIV players inside the top-10 at the halfway mark.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau: Big Names Dominate As All But Three Of 20 LIV Pros Make The Weekend
It has been an excellent start to the International Series Macau for many of the LIV Golf League players, with Patrick Reed leading the way after two rounds...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025
The second International Series event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club, and there's more than just a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
YouTube Golf Star Luke Kwon Set For Professional Golf Return
Luke Kwon is in the field for the New Zealand Open, with the former PGA Tour China winner and Good Good star set to feature at Millbrook Golf Resort
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
Many LIV Golf players were in the field for the elevated Asian Tour event, and there were mixed fortunes among the group – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
American Pro Claims Four-Shot Win Over Bryson DeChambeau At International Series India
Former World No.1 amateur, Ollie Schniederjans roared to his second pro victory, besting the likes of DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch Bryson DeChambeau At The International Series India: Live Streams, TV Channels
Here is all the information you need to watch Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann at the Asian Tour's inaugural International Series India.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025
Bryson DeChambeau headlines a field packed full of LIV Golf League players as the International Series India makes its debut on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published