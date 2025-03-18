International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025

The Asian Tour returns in Macau this week and its second International Series event of the season.

Taking place at Macau Golf and Country Club, a number of stars from the LIV Golf League are set to tee it up, as a $2 million prize purse and three spots in The Open Championship are available.

John Catlin returns to defend his title he won 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, John Catlin claimed the International Series Macau title in a playoff over Spain's David Puig, with the win for the American proving to be a catalyst of what was to come in 2024.

For 2025, Catlin returns and, with Major spots available, several from the LIV Golf League are present following two weeks in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Among them include Major winners Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, as well as all three members of Garcia's Fireballs GC side (Puig, Abraham Ancer and Luis Masaveu).

International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans returns to the Asian Tour, as does LIV Golf Riyadh champion Adrian Meronk. There also set to be appearances from Anthony Kim, YouTube star Luke Kwon, US Open winner Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka's brother Chase.

Garcia claimed the LIV Golf Hong Kong title a fortnight ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look at the full International Series Macau prize money payout below...

International Series Macau Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a PIF-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a potential pathway to the LIV Golf League through its exclusive end-of-year standings.

Where Is The International Series Macau Taking Place?

The International Series Macau event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club and has done since the first ever tournament in 1998.

A par 70 course, it is one of the oldest established golf clubs in Southern China and measures under 7000-yards. What's more, after the tournament ceased in 2017, it returned in 2023.

Past winners include Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, Anirban Lahiri, Simon Dyson and Min Woo Lee, with the tournament purse sitting at $2 million for 2025, with $360,000 of that going to the winner.

Who Are The Big Names In The International Series Macau Event?

As mentioned, multiple players from the LIV Golf League will be playing in the tournament, and we have listed the full names below.