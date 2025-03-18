International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025
The second International Series event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club, and there's more than just a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs
The Asian Tour returns in Macau this week and its second International Series event of the season.
Taking place at Macau Golf and Country Club, a number of stars from the LIV Golf League are set to tee it up, as a $2 million prize purse and three spots in The Open Championship are available.
Last year, John Catlin claimed the International Series Macau title in a playoff over Spain's David Puig, with the win for the American proving to be a catalyst of what was to come in 2024.
For 2025, Catlin returns and, with Major spots available, several from the LIV Golf League are present following two weeks in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Among them include Major winners Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, as well as all three members of Garcia's Fireballs GC side (Puig, Abraham Ancer and Luis Masaveu).
International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans returns to the Asian Tour, as does LIV Golf Riyadh champion Adrian Meronk. There also set to be appearances from Anthony Kim, YouTube star Luke Kwon, US Open winner Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka's brother Chase.
Take a look at the full International Series Macau prize money payout below...
International Series Macau Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71th
$4,200
72th
$4,000
73th
$3,800
40th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a PIF-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a potential pathway to the LIV Golf League through its exclusive end-of-year standings.
Where Is The International Series Macau Taking Place?
The International Series Macau event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club and has done since the first ever tournament in 1998.
A par 70 course, it is one of the oldest established golf clubs in Southern China and measures under 7000-yards. What's more, after the tournament ceased in 2017, it returned in 2023.
Past winners include Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, Anirban Lahiri, Simon Dyson and Min Woo Lee, with the tournament purse sitting at $2 million for 2025, with $360,000 of that going to the winner.
Who Are The Big Names In The International Series Macau Event?
As mentioned, multiple players from the LIV Golf League will be playing in the tournament, and we have listed the full names below.
- Matt Jones
- Caleb Surratt
- Sebastian Munoz
- Ollie Schniederjans*
- Andy Ogletree
- Carlos Ortiz
- Graeme McDowell
- Yubin Jang
- Luis Masaveu
- Anirban Lahiri
- Adrian Meronk
- David Puig
- Peter Uihlein
- Jason Kokrak
- Patrick Reed
- Abraham Ancer
- Lucas Herbert
- John Catlin*
- Sergio Garcia
- Anthony Kim
- Wade Ormsby
*LIV Golf wildcard or reserve players
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
