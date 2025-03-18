International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025

The second International Series event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club, and there's more than just a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs

John Catlin poses and holds the International Series Macau trophy
The Asian Tour returns in Macau this week and its second International Series event of the season.

Taking place at Macau Golf and Country Club, a number of stars from the LIV Golf League are set to tee it up, as a $2 million prize purse and three spots in The Open Championship are available.

John Catlin fist pumps

John Catlin returns to defend his title he won 12 months ago

Last year, John Catlin claimed the International Series Macau title in a playoff over Spain's David Puig, with the win for the American proving to be a catalyst of what was to come in 2024.

For 2025, Catlin returns and, with Major spots available, several from the LIV Golf League are present following two weeks in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Among them include Major winners Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, as well as all three members of Garcia's Fireballs GC side (Puig, Abraham Ancer and Luis Masaveu).

International Series India winner Ollie Schniederjans returns to the Asian Tour, as does LIV Golf Riyadh champion Adrian Meronk. There also set to be appearances from Anthony Kim, YouTube star Luke Kwon, US Open winner Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka's brother Chase.

Sergio Garcia holds up the LIV Golf Hong Kong trophy after winning in 2025

Garcia claimed the LIV Golf Hong Kong title a fortnight ago

Take a look at the full International Series Macau prize money payout below...

International Series Macau Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71th

$4,200

72th

$4,000

73th

$3,800

40th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a PIF-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a potential pathway to the LIV Golf League through its exclusive end-of-year standings.

Where Is The International Series Macau Taking Place?

The International Series Macau event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club and has done since the first ever tournament in 1998.

A par 70 course, it is one of the oldest established golf clubs in Southern China and measures under 7000-yards. What's more, after the tournament ceased in 2017, it returned in 2023.

Past winners include Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, Anirban Lahiri, Simon Dyson and Min Woo Lee, with the tournament purse sitting at $2 million for 2025, with $360,000 of that going to the winner.

Who Are The Big Names In The International Series Macau Event?

As mentioned, multiple players from the LIV Golf League will be playing in the tournament, and we have listed the full names below.

  • Matt Jones
  • Caleb Surratt
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • Ollie Schniederjans*
  • Andy Ogletree
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Yubin Jang
  • Luis Masaveu
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Adrian Meronk
  • David Puig
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Patrick Reed
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Lucas Herbert
  • John Catlin*
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Anthony Kim
  • Wade Ormsby

    *LIV Golf wildcard or reserve players
