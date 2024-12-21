PNC Championship Round Two Tee Times
Tiger and Charlie Woods are in an excellent position to claim their maiden PNC Championship win after a stunning opening round - here are the second round tee times for them and the other 19 teams
The first round of the PNC Championship saw some brilliant golf and there's little to separate many of the teams as the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando event concludes on Sunday.
In a three-way tie for the lead is Team Woods, featuring Tiger and son Charlie, who turned on the style on Saturday, particularly on the back nine, to complete a 13-under 59 to emerge from the pack.
However, not to be outdone was Team Singh, who won the tournament in 2022. Vijay and son Qass quickly followed defending champions Team Langer, featuring Bernhard and son Jason, alongside Tiger and Charlie at the top of the leaderboard.
Team Woods and Team Langer are the last to go out in the final round, with a tee time of 11.07 ET (4.07pm GMT). Team Singh begins at 10.54am ET (3.54pm GMT) along with Team Lehman, who are one behind the leaders.
Also one off the pace is Team Harrington, comprising three-time Major winner Padraig and son Paddy, and they begin at 10.41am ET (3.41pm GMT).
Several other teams will still fancy their chances, too. One is Team Korda, featuring World No.1 Nelly and father Petr, who are on nine-under, four off the lead. They begin their final round at 9.49am ET (2.49pm GMT). In the same position is John Daly and his son John Daly II, who won the tournament in 2021. They get their round underway at 10.02am ET (3.02pm GMT).
Below is the complete list of tee times for the final round of the PNC Championship.
PNC CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
ET (GMT) - All Players Begin On First Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|9:10am (2:10pm)
|Team Price
|Team Player
|9:23am (2:23pm)
|Team Leonard
|Team Faldo
|9:36am (2:36pm)
|Team Immelman
|Team Couples
|9:49am (2:49pm)
|Team Korda
|Team Trevino
|10:02am (3:02pm)
|Team Daly
|Team Duval
|10:15am (3:15pm)
|Team Cink
|Team Stricker
|10:28am (3:28pm)
|Team Kuchar
|Team Annika
|10:41am (3:41pm)
|Team Harrington
|Team O'Meara
|10:54am (3:54pm)
|Team Singh
|Team Lehman
|11:07am (4:07pm)
|Team Woods
|Team Langer
WHEN DO TIGER WOODS AND CHARLIE WOODS TEE OFF?
Team Woods begin round two of the 2024 PNC Championship at 11.07 ET (4.07pm GMT) on Sunday, December 22. The pair begin the final round in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
