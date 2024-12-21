The first round of the PNC Championship saw some brilliant golf and there's little to separate many of the teams as the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando event concludes on Sunday.

In a three-way tie for the lead is Team Woods, featuring Tiger and son Charlie, who turned on the style on Saturday, particularly on the back nine, to complete a 13-under 59 to emerge from the pack.

However, not to be outdone was Team Singh, who won the tournament in 2022. Vijay and son Qass quickly followed defending champions Team Langer, featuring Bernhard and son Jason, alongside Tiger and Charlie at the top of the leaderboard.

Team Woods and Team Langer are the last to go out in the final round, with a tee time of 11.07 ET (4.07pm GMT). Team Singh begins at 10.54am ET (3.54pm GMT) along with Team Lehman, who are one behind the leaders.

Also one off the pace is Team Harrington, comprising three-time Major winner Padraig and son Paddy, and they begin at 10.41am ET (3.41pm GMT).

Padraig and Paddy Harrington are in contention with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several other teams will still fancy their chances, too. One is Team Korda, featuring World No.1 Nelly and father Petr, who are on nine-under, four off the lead. They begin their final round at 9.49am ET (2.49pm GMT). In the same position is John Daly and his son John Daly II, who won the tournament in 2021. They get their round underway at 10.02am ET (3.02pm GMT).

Below is the complete list of tee times for the final round of the PNC Championship.

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

ET (GMT) - All Players Begin On First Tee

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tee Time Players Players 9:10am (2:10pm) Team Price Team Player 9:23am (2:23pm) Team Leonard Team Faldo 9:36am (2:36pm) Team Immelman Team Couples 9:49am (2:49pm) Team Korda Team Trevino 10:02am (3:02pm) Team Daly Team Duval 10:15am (3:15pm) Team Cink Team Stricker 10:28am (3:28pm) Team Kuchar Team Annika 10:41am (3:41pm) Team Harrington Team O'Meara 10:54am (3:54pm) Team Singh Team Lehman 11:07am (4:07pm) Team Woods Team Langer

WHEN DO TIGER WOODS AND CHARLIE WOODS TEE OFF?

Team Woods begin round two of the 2024 PNC Championship at 11.07 ET (4.07pm GMT) on Sunday, December 22. The pair begin the final round in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.