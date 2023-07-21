Open Championship Leaderboard 2023 Live Day 2: McIlroy Among Early Starters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club got off to a fantastic start, with Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and amateur Christo Lamprecht leading the way on five-under-par.

Rory McIlroy recovered to shoot level par - and will be hoping for a quick start when he begins on Friday morning.

Check out all of the tee times for round 2.

Follow all the action with our live blog and leaderboard below.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023