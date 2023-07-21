Live

Open Championship Leaderboard 2023 Live Day 2: McIlroy Among Early Starters

All the latest news and scores from the Open Championship 2023 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake

The Open Championship will be played at Royal Livepool GC Hoylake

The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club got off to a fantastic start, with Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and amateur Christo Lamprecht leading the way on five-under-par.

Rory McIlroy recovered to shoot level par - and will be hoping for a quick start when he begins on Friday morning.

Check out all of the tee times for round 2.

Follow all the action with our live blog and leaderboard below.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023

James Nursey holding an Open Championship flag
James Nursey
Opening group prepare to tee off in second round at Hoylake

Interesting first group up today and they should have plenty in common. Rasmus Hojgaard has a twin brother Nicolai in the field and Alex Fitzpatrick, who was three over yesterday, is the younger sibling of last year's US Open winner Matt who is playing this week too. I am interested to see Alex play - I know someone who is a member at the Hallamshire where the Fitzpatrick family play. Apparently as kids Alex was the much better prospect! Matthew Southgate completes the three ball.

Open organisers have revealed today's pin positions for round two at Hoylake

Yesterday's pin positions caught out a lot of players on the likes of the sixth and 15th. There looks to be plenty more danger out there in the second round too judging by these. The fourth and 17th caught my eye. 

HERE WE GO AGAIN

Good morning. What a long and fascinating day yesterday which has left home favourite Tommy Fleetwood as one of the three leaders, including Emiliano Grillo who tees off shortly at 8.25am. Elsewhere Rory McIlroy is one of the early players on course today at 9.58.

