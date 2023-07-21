Open Championship Leaderboard 2023 Live Day 2: McIlroy Among Early Starters

The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club got off to a fantastic start, with Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and amateur Christo Lamprecht leading the way on five-under-par.
Rory McIlroy recovered to shoot level par - and will be hoping for a quick start when he begins on Friday morning.
Check out all of the tee times for round 2.
Opening group prepare to tee off in second round at Hoylake
Interesting first group up today and they should have plenty in common. Rasmus Hojgaard has a twin brother Nicolai in the field and Alex Fitzpatrick, who was three over yesterday, is the younger sibling of last year's US Open winner Matt who is playing this week too. I am interested to see Alex play - I know someone who is a member at the Hallamshire where the Fitzpatrick family play. Apparently as kids Alex was the much better prospect! Matthew Southgate completes the three ball.
Open organisers have revealed today's pin positions for round two at Hoylake
The pin positions for the second round of The 151st Open. pic.twitter.com/dLl8RxgHVZJuly 20, 2023
Yesterday's pin positions caught out a lot of players on the likes of the sixth and 15th. There looks to be plenty more danger out there in the second round too judging by these. The fourth and 17th caught my eye.
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Good morning. What a long and fascinating day yesterday which has left home favourite Tommy Fleetwood as one of the three leaders, including Emiliano Grillo who tees off shortly at 8.25am. Elsewhere Rory McIlroy is one of the early players on course today at 9.58.