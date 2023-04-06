Masters Scoreboard, Live Stream Updates from Augusta National 2023: Tiger Struggling, Hovland Dazzles

Refresh

LYLE'S NIGHTMARE START Here's Sandy on how he got his round underway on his final playing visit here. Was round in 81 shots. 'I nearly always pulled it off the 1st hole, and this time I actually hit the other shape. So the brain got in the way, blocked it to the right. And I thought, well, it's just maybe far enough where I could be clear, but obviously I wasn't. I had a four-inch bow of a tree that comes down from somewhere, and my ball was sitting right underneath it. I got just about enough ball before I get the tree. I thought, if I can get the left-handed 8-iron to it, not full whack, but just a short, stubby bang. Timed it perfectly and obviously hit the bow. I hit a cameraman somewhere about 15 yards away, and dropped down still in trouble. Yeah, I mean, a helluva 5 really. Looked like it could be a 6, could be whatever. Making 5 there was quite a nice help.'

HOVLAND ALL OVER IT Here's how our favourite Norwegian made a rare three on the 11th.. He will now have a makable putt at the 13th to get to EIGHT under! Viktor Hovland moves to six under par with a birdie on hole No. 11. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZO6JaBjHZDApril 6, 2023 See more

LUCKY FOR SOME There will be bundles of chatter about the 13th this week and it's standing up very nicely to the modern game. Chris Kirk very nearly makes an albatross here though but he needs a fairway wood rather than an 8-iron which makes much more sense.

RICH PICKINGS Sky pundit Rich Beem speaks about Augusta and his nightmares around the place but he actually made three of five cuts here. Me thinks the Texan doth protest too much.

COUPLES ROUND IN 71 Freddie misses a short one at the last but he's posted a one-under 71. He's missed his last four cuts but he's right in it this year. Butch Harmon had him down as being 55 earlier (he's 63) and once again he's got the measure of Augusta National. Defending champ Scheffler is off and running.

WILLY Z WD Zalatoris, 2nd and 6th here previously, has been forced to pull out through injury. Pity. Joins Kevin Na on the sidelines halfway through day one.

VIKTOR ON FIRE There are plenty of doubts still over Hovland's short game. Not today, colonel.. A display of skill from leader Viktor Hovland. #themasters pic.twitter.com/XjUOR0SONmApril 6, 2023 See more

POLE COMING APART Adrian Meronk has had an eventful day with SIX birdies and he was -2 not so long ago. But a double at the 15th and a bobey at 17 has seen him drop to one over.

TIGER SAND SAVE But it's for a five and he drops to +3. Couple of par 5s and he'll no doubt pull it back..

JT ROLLING THEM IN If Thomas putts well (bit of an obvious statement) then he'll surely contend. His putting this year has been sporadic at best for a player of his skills. Speaking of which Hovland, attired in a shambolic polo (there's worse to come), drains one on the 11th and is now -6. With two par 5s to come he could go very low.

TIGER IN TROUBLE You wouldn't put it past him but Tiger is right of the sand at the 11th and seemingly has no shot. A bogey would look good from there... Another former champ, Freddie Couples, has just holed from off the green at the 17th and will head to the final tee at -2 for the day. At the age of 63.

Fast Start For Koepka A lot of people's favourite - and a winner on the LIV Tour last week - Brooks Koepka has just had back-to-back birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes.

Schauffele Converts Alongisde Hovland today, Xander Schauffele has converted a birdie on the 9th to move to two-under par. That's 34 shots out for Xander who is going along nicely in Hovland's shadow. Tiger Woods, also in this group, is out in 38 - two-over par.

Hovland's In The Groove This has become a Hovland-fest this morning. Sitting at four-under and one shot in the lead, he's just stiffed a 9-iron to a few feet on the 9th hole. He'll surely be five-under in a few moments time.

Birdie For Tiger His first of the day! It comes at the par-5 8th hole and he's followed it up with a driver down the middle of the fairway on the 9th. Tiger's back to +2 for the day.

Hovland Continues His Charge (Image credit: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)) Hold that thought, we've got our first man at four-under and it had to be Viktor Hovland. The way he's played this morning, I'd be surprised if he doesn't hold the clubhouse lead by the end of the day.

Leaderboard As things stand with around two thirds of the field out on course, here's out leaders: -3 Lowry, Hovland

-2 Reed, Scott, Young

-1 Smith, Matsuyama, Thomas, Schauffele, Bradley, Power, Garcia, Meronk, Stallings

The sun is out and it's around 90°...for now. Storms are in the area near Augusta National and they could hit at any time. Fingers crossed it stays away for today.

Lowry Joins The Lead Three in a row for Shane to join the lead. Behind him Young has bogeyed to drop out of that tie, so it's Hovland and Lowry at the top for now.

Tiger Bogeys...Again (Image credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Not going well at all for Tiger Woods this morning, he simply can't get anything going. He's barely had a look at birdie and a bogey on the 7th drops him to +3 for the day.

Lowry joins the pile on It's a birdie that was very nearly an eagle for Shane Lowry. It was a long, snaking putt on the 8th hole that had a little look in before sneaking by. It's a tap-in birdie nonetheless and Lowry joins the ever-growing group at two-under.