The Masters Leaderboard Live 2023 From Augusta National Golf Club: Koepka and McIlroy In Action Early

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Day 2 of the Masters starts 30 minutes early today with the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms later - second round tee times throw up just as much excitement as Day 1.

Rory McIlroy did not have his best day on Thursday, but will be please he didn't let a 72 turn into a 75. He is out early, as is Brooks Koepka, one of the leaders on 7 under, as well as world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is only three back/

The early starters may have an advantage over the later if the forecast is to be believed.

Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm both impressed on day 1, and they will have to be at their best again on Friday evening if they are to keep their lead.

MASTERS 2023 LEADERBOARD

-7 Hovland, Rahm, Koepka

-5 Young, Day

-4 Lowry, Schauffele, Scott, Woodland, Scheffler, Bennett (a), Burns

Selected scores

-3 Spieth

-1 Mickelson

E McIlroy

+2 Woods