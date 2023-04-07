The Masters Leaderboard Live 2023 From Augusta National Golf Club: Koepka and McIlroy In Action Early

Day 2 of the Masters starts 30 minutes early today with the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms later - second round tee times throw up just as much excitement as Day 1.
Rory McIlroy did not have his best day on Thursday, but will be please he didn't let a 72 turn into a 75. He is out early, as is Brooks Koepka, one of the leaders on 7 under, as well as world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is only three back/
The early starters may have an advantage over the later if the forecast is to be believed.
Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm both impressed on day 1, and they will have to be at their best again on Friday evening if they are to keep their lead.
MASTERS 2023 LEADERBOARD
- -7 Hovland, Rahm, Koepka
- -5 Young, Day
- -4 Lowry, Schauffele, Scott, Woodland, Scheffler, Bennett (a), Burns
- Selected scores
- -3 Spieth
- -1 Mickelson
- E McIlroy
- +2 Woods
USEFUL LINKS
ROUND 2 TEE TIMES
Hole locations for the second round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/15rtfhcjYMApril 7, 2023
Pin placements for Friday - they are not all tucked away, but certainly close to some edges.
EARLY START TIMES
The Masters announced the above last night, confirming that tee times would be half an hour early... starting about as early as they can. They are clearly worried about the amount of play that will be possible over the next few days.
WEATHER UPDATE
The forecast for today is clear, maybe a shower in the morning, and then more rain later in the day. Saturday does not look good, with 100% chance of rain!
JUST ABOUT RECOVERED
Yesterday was a LONG day, but what a fantastic day for golf action. I absolutely loved it - let's hope the weather doesn't get too bad today, and that play can continue.