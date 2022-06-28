LIV Rebels Return To DP World Tour After £100,000 Fines
Two DP World Tour pros return to action following LIV Golf Series event
Two DP World Tour members that participated in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series opener at Centurion Club return to action this week at the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Golf Course.
Pablo Larrazabal and Oliver Bekker will tee it up for the first time since they were issued £100,000 fines and suspended from three later events for defying Tour regulations and competing in the Greg Norman-fronted Series. It was previously reported that the latter will pay the fines which total £1.7m after 17 players broke membership guidelines.
The three events the punished players are set to miss are the Genesis Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship - all of which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.
Bekker, who is yet to win on the DP World Tour, finished 7th in the inaugural event at Centurion Club and pocketed a substantial $675,000 in the process - the largest in his career to date.
Larrazabal, who has notched seven DP World Tour titles in his impressive career thus far, finished 13th and secured a cheque for $360,000. In contrast, this was larger than the $333,330 and $250,000 he received for winning the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and MyGolfLife Open earlier this year.
As is the nature of the limited field events on the LIV Golf circuit, neither are in a position to participate in Portland and will instead turn their attentions once again to the DP World Tour. Oliver Fisher, who also competed in the Centurion Club opener, is listed as a reserve this week.
Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez will make their debut in Portland alongside American Matthew Wolff, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra. They will tee it up along with high-profile players from the maiden tournament, including winner Charles Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen.
