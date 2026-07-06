Farcical Par 3s, Boring Interactions And Is US Golf 'In A Quiet Crisis'? - Our (Latest) Unpopular Tour Opinions

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about our latest unpopular tour golf opinions.

Earlier this year, we shared version one of our unpopular tour golf opinions as part of the Inside The Ropes franchise. It generated a fair few comments under the article itself and many, many more across social media.

We published takes on which circuit was the best, what the future looks like for Tiger Woods and talked about how pampered pros are. Some of you agreed, many did not.

And that's fine, it's good. A healthy debate on this great game is what we want to see!

We've also had plenty of time to think of a few more hot takes since then, with the main portion of the golfing campaign really fueling the cogs in our brains.

So, without further ado, here is the latest round of our unpopular tour golf opinions.

Feel free to chip in with yours underneath the article in the comments box - the more the merrier!

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CADDIE-PLAYER DISCUSSIONS ARE NOT 'INTERESTING'

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caddie-player interactions aren't interesting or "fascinating insight", despite what commentators usually say during of these tedious back-and-forths.

They normally involve both player and caddie doing some maths, rechecking that maths, picking a target in the distance and then working out the wind.

What then follows is some bog standard, straight-off-a-template trope from the looper about committing to the target, seeing the shot or trusting the process.

These discussions take too long and don't generally reveal anything out of the ordinary; it's a sensitive player seeking validation and assurance from a colleague who robotically spews out an acceptable phrase.

If there's a disagreement over club selection and the player goes on to hit a poor shot, listening to the fall-out can be entertaining. But for the most part, I'd much rather see more action than hear inane discourse about an upcoming shot.

US Men's Pro Golf Is In A Quiet Crisis