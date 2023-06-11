LIV Golfers Dominate Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Golfers List

Every year Forbes, the global media company that focuses on finance, industry, investing, and marketing, releases various lists around the money within sport and, recently, they revealed the top 18 highest-paid golfers for 2023.

Given the news around LIV Golf and the reported signing-on fees that players have been offered, as well as the prize money available, it's no surprise to see players from the Saudi-backed circuit dominate with six featuring inside the top 10.

Obviously, given the news of the recent merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund, it is unclear as to what the future holds for professional golf but, with the new list revealed, it's certainly clear that golfers are earning the biggest paydays of their careers.

According to Forbes, upfront payments from LIV boosted the earnings of the 18 highest-paid golfers by more than $500 million, with hundreds of millions more coming on the backend if the guarantees are fully paid out. Such is the money involved, the combined amount of the highest earners reached just shy of $1.1 billion, with the value of the top 10 rising 16% since the 2022 figures were released.

Dustin Johnson sits top of the standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Topping the list for 2023 is Dustin Johnson, who made an estimated $111 million, with $106 million of that being on-course earnings and the remaining $5 million being off-course. Certainly, after LIV Golf's debut in 2022, Johnson was the biggest earner, with the American scooping $35 million over the eight tournament series.

Such was the success of Johnson, he actually finished sixth in the highest paid athlete list, with seven golfers featuring inside the top 20. The next highest paid golfer, was Phil Mickelson, who secured $107 million, with $105 million of that coming from on-course earnings. It's worth noting that, last year, Lefty finished top of both the highest paid golfer and athlete list with $138 million.

Grabbing the final podium spot is Rory McIlroy, who secured $80 million for 2023. Rather conveniently it was a 50/50 split in on and off-course earnings, with the Northern Irishman picking up $40 million in both.

After McIlroy is Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith, with 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods sitting in sixth position. Woods made $75 million, with $60 million of that coming in off-course earnings. To round out the top 10, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed sit in seventh and eighth, with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler completing the line-up.

McIlroy is the highest non-LIV golfer on the list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outside of the top 10, we see LIV players dominate again, as six of the remaining 8 ply their trade in the league. In 11th spot is Jordan Spieth with $47 million and, in the 18th and final spot is Xander Schauffele, who earned $33 million.

Between the two Americans are Sergio Garcia ($47 million), Joaquin Niemann ($43 million), Talor Gooch ($41 million), Abraham Ancer ($39 million), Bubba Watson ($39 million) and Branden Grace ($34 million).

FORBES' HIGHEST-PAID GOLFERS 2023