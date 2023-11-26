LIV Golfer Wins DP World Tour Event To Book Valuable Major Spot

LIV Golfer Dean Burmester has secured a place at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon following a stunning victory at the Joburg Open.

The Stinger GC member triumphed on 18-under - three shots ahead of fellow South African and recent Q-School graduate, Darren Fichardt, who has also booked his place in Scotland next July at the first attempt through the Open Qualifying Series - and will feature at golf's oldest Major for a third time following appearances at Royal St George’s and St Andrews.

Englishman Dan Bradbury claimed third position and the final Open qualifying spot available at Houghton Golf Club thanks to finishing on 13-under in the event which was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour.

The second tournament to wrap up on the 2024 DP World Tour calendar - culminating hours after Min Woo Lee's success at the Australian PGA Championship - saw Thriston Lawrence start the day out in front before an 11-shot swing turned the championship race on its head.

Lawrence endured a nightmare Sunday and ended up carding a five-over 75 - which featured four individual scores of six - while Burmester managed the joint-second lowest score of the day, coincidentally tying previous Joburg Open winners Fichardt and Bradbury with a 64.

Sunday's effort was Burmester's fourth round of the week in the 60s - although still two shots worse off than his brilliant 62 on Friday - and helped him to a 10th victory since turning pro in 2010.

He said: "I actually can't describe what's really happened. The fans are always fantastic at home in South Africa, and I'm so happy to be home and playing at home and eating a bit of braai meat and having a good time.

"Thriston is an amazing competitor and he had a three-shot lead, so I knew I had to do something special, and fortunately I was able to do that."

Burmester started the day three shots off top spot but took the lead early on after Lawrence had put himself in trouble at the second and ended up with a double bogey, trimming his advantage to just one.

After Burmester and Fichardt quickly usurped the overnight leader, it appeared to be a shoot-out between just two players before Bradbury joined the party via a handful of birdies and a delightful eagle from the fairway midway around.

But with two further birdies ended by a disappointing bogey on 18, Bradbury was forced to settle for third as the two South Africans duked it out down the stretch.

In truth, Burmester was always in control and twice rebuffed Fichardt through birdies at 10 and 13, and a monster drive was rewarded at 15 as the eventual winner stretched his lead out to three.

One last birdie from Fichardt wrapped up solo second on the last, but the spoils ultimately belonged to the LIV golfer. Burmester moved to 18-under on the 17th before sticking his approach on land down 18 with the potentially card-wrecking water lurking.

Two putts down to the hole then wrapped up the tournament and a third DP World Tour crown for Burmester.