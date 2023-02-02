LIV Golf 'Would Dominate' PGA Tour In Ryder Cup Style Match - Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson makes his first start of the year this week in Saudi Arabia and the controversial six-time Major winner appears to be having some fun on social media.

Lefty has been very active replying to Tweets, in particular one where popular fan account 'Flushing It' suggested a LIV vs PGA Tour Ryder Cup style match with Mickelson and Tiger Woods as the captains.

"It sounds great," Lefty replied, "but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time."

"That's why it's not happening at this time," he claimed.

Mickelson, who earlier in the week said he expects LIV players to win their case against the DP World Tour this month, even said that Tiger Woods "can use a cart" if the pair were to be involved in a LIV vs PGA Tour match.

He also said "they do seem to talk a lot" when someone mentioned a number of PGA Tour stars like Woods, McIlroy and Thomas after replying to a user to "thank" Tiger Woods "for the 9 mil when you speak to him" in reference to his win in the inaugural match between the pair in Las Vegas in November 2018.

Lefty also couldn't resist a dig at RBC after images showed its ambassador Cameron Young without its logo on during the Saudi International. A tweet from @NUCLRGOLF showed a Financial Post story about RBC winning a role in Saudi Aramco IPO.

"RBC was part of the team that brought Aramco public and they made many $ millions on the deal," he claimed. "The hypocrisy is astounding."

Mickelson spoke about his social media use earlier in the week, admitting that he had "kind of gone dark" over the last year amid his off-course controversies that saw him take four months away from the game, resulting in him missing both The Masters and his PGA Championship title defence.

"I've had a lot of fun with it over the years, and this last year I've kind of gone dark, if you will, and rightfully so," he said. "I have to be very careful; I can't say all the things I want to say yet. But maybe this year I'll be able to. I'll have that freedom when some of these things going on off the course get settled and become more transparent.

"I have to be a little bit guarded right now, but later this year when things are much more transparent, I'll be able to be more engaging. But on areas that I'm able to be, I guess, more engaging, where it's not going to cause problems with some of the things that are going on off the course, then I'm going to try to do that, because I enjoy it. I think it's fun. I've always enjoyed having fun."

The 52-year-old shot a level-par round of 70 on day one at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as he begins his tune-up for the start of the LIV Golf League later this month.