LIV Golf Winner Dean Burmester Gives Measured Response To Masters Question

LIV Golf Miami champion Dean Burmester refused to say that he deserved to be in the Masters field despite admitting he's playing some of the best golf of his career

Burmester beat Garcia to win in Miami but isn't in this week's Masters field
Burmester beat Garcia to win in Miami but isn't in this week's Masters field
Dean Burmester defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win his first LIV Golf title and wrap up his third win since November after back-to-back DP World Tour victories in late 2023.

It's the biggest win of the South African's career, with the huge $4m check by far his largest ever payday. Due to LIV's lack of world ranking points, however, he has not earned a spot in The Masters field like PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia did at the Valero Texas Open.

Immediately after securing the title, the South African was asked by LIV's Dom Boulet about not being at Augusta despite beating 13 LIV players who are in the Masters field.

His response was a measured one.

“I can’t say that," he replied on whether he "deserved" to be in the field for the year's first Major.

"I mean I can't say that Augusta, they make their own decisions. But I feel like I’ve played some of the best golf of my career and I feel like I’ve played against a lot of good players all over the world and won and this kind of just proves it. Do I wanna be there? For sure. I obviously wanna be there.”

Burmester was then later asked about The Masters again at his press conference.

"I mean, I want to be in the field, obviously. I feel like I've played some really great golf over the last five, six months," he said.

"The two wins back home in South Africa before Christmas were special, two tournaments I've wanted to win for a long time, and to win the South African Open, which is the second oldest tournament in the world, is a privilege.

"I thought I held myself really well there, and to come here on a golf course like this that's Major worthy and to beat Major champions, I'm happy to have done that. Do I want to be at Augusta? Yeah, I've never been there before, so yeah, I want to be there."

LIV will be represented with 13 players in this week's Masters field, with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm all confident the 54-hole circuit's players can make an impact at Augusta.

One player who isn't there is the league's champion from 2023, Talor Gooch.

Gooch made headlines earlier this year when he suggested a Rory McIlroy win could require an 'asterisk' due to some LIV Golfers not being in the field due to the league's world ranking issue.

