'We're Coming For That Green Jacket' - Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, And Sergio Garcia Backing LIV Golfer To Win The Masters
There are 13 LIV Golf players set to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club next week - and it's fair to say that confidence is high among the group
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia has fired a confident warning to the majority of The Masters field ahead of next week's tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
As a result of Joaquin Niemann's committee invite along with two DP World Tour players, 13 LIV Golf League members will be heading to Georgia in a bid to etch their respective names into the sport's history books.
Seven of the 54-hole circuit's crop have won The Masters at least once before - Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, and Garcia - while Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have been in contention come Sunday in recent years before falling agonisingly short.
With a stacked stable of players hoping to increase those numbers in 2024, Garcia shared an image of all 13 members - which also included Bryson DeChambeau, Adrian Meronk, and Tyrrell Hatton - teeing it up at both LIV Golf Miami this week and The Masters in the subsequent days along with the caption "We’re coming for that green jacket @TheMasters."
The 2017 Masters champion is not the only LIV golfer who is feeling bullish about the PIF-backed circuit's chances this year, with Koepka and Rahm also sharing their optimism in pre-LIV Miami press conferences.
We’re coming for that green jacket @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/fr4kDxcnj7April 3, 2024
Koepka said: “Obviously, chances are pretty good. There’s a lot of good players. I don’t know how many guys are in the field. Usually about 90, right? Usually about 90. So you know, probably got, what, 15 percent.
“When you start breaking all the numbers down, no amateurs, no first-time winner, I don’t know, probably goes to what, 70?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“Yeah, I like the chances. A lot of guys playing well. Joaco playing well this year, and I watched Bryson last year. And I believe, what was it, Singapore, Thailand, we played together and I started to watch what’s come for the last, I don’t know, eight months, I guess about eight months now.
"Kind of watched that progress go, so that’s been cool. I can see him starting around the corner. And then, I don’t know, started playing good till March - this is kind of my time.”
Meanwhile, current Masters champion, Rahm argued that the sheer quality of players coming over from LIV - as well as the quantity in the field - give LIV's chances of hosting a winner a helpful boost.
He said: “There is quite a few major champions in LIV and there is a few that are major-champion-quality golfers. So just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn’t be the highest, but I’m confident that one of us can get it done this year.”
The Masters begins on Thursday, April 11 with Golf Monthly covering all of the key events throughout the week.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Phil Mickelson Announces New Caddie Is The 'Best Green Reader I've Ever Seen'
Lefty had high praise for his new looper Jon Yarbrough's ability to read greens
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Steps Up To Help Golfers Complete Prostate Cancer UK's Big Golf Race
The PGA is hoping more than 100 Professionals can pledge free multi-round fourballs to allow for greater participation in golf's biggest fundraiser
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Phil Mickelson Announces New Caddie Is The 'Best Green Reader I've Ever Seen'
Lefty had high praise for his new looper Jon Yarbrough's ability to read greens
By Elliott Heath Published
-
13 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 Masters
The 2023 Masters wasn’t short of talking points – here are 13 incidents you may have forgotten about the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Currently Qualified For The Olympics? And Which Big Names Are In Danger Of Missing Paris 2024?
Opportunities to earn points are limited for players on the breakaway circuit, so who is going to sneak in and who will miss out?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Tiger Woods Has ‘Zero Mobility’ In Ankle - Close Friend Warns Before The Masters
Woods' long-time friend said that the 15-time Major champion had revealed earlier this year that his ankle "doesn't move" anymore
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Would Like To Be In That Position Again To Beat Him' - LIV Golf Star Hits Back At Justin Thomas After Full Swing Dig
Mito Pereira has now responded to the American's comments which were captured by Netflix's Full Swing cameras
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Anthony Kim: 'When Doctors Are Telling You That You May Not Have Much Time Left, That's A Pretty Rude Awakening'
Anthony Kim spoke to the media at length as he prepares for his first US tournament since 2012 at LIV Golf Miami
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Do Augusta National Women's Amateur Players Get Paid?
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) has become one of the most coveted titles
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘I’m Putting My Trust In Yasir’ – Mickelson Optimistic Future Of Golf Is ‘A Lot Brighter’
The left-hander believes men's professional golf will be better than ever once a deal is struck between LIV and the PGA Tour
By Andrew Wright Published