'We're Coming For That Green Jacket' - Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, And Sergio Garcia Backing LIV Golfer To Win The Masters

There are 13 LIV Golf players set to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club next week - and it's fair to say that confidence is high among the group

Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC, Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII GC, Captain Bubba Watson of RangeGoatsGC, Captain Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC, Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC, Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC, Adrian Meronik of Cleeks GC, (front row) Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII GC, Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC, Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC, Patrick Reed of 4Aces GC, Captain Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC and Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC pose for a photo before LIV Golf Miami 2024
(Top row - L to R) Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Adrian Meronk (front row - L to R) Tyrrell Hatton, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Smith pose for a photo before LIV Golf Miami 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Jonny Leighfield
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia has fired a confident warning to the majority of The Masters field ahead of next week's tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

As a result of Joaquin Niemann's committee invite along with two DP World Tour players, 13 LIV Golf League members will be heading to Georgia in a bid to etch their respective names into the sport's history books.

Seven of the 54-hole circuit's crop have won The Masters at least once before - Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, and Garcia - while Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have been in contention come Sunday in recent years before falling agonisingly short.

With a stacked stable of players hoping to increase those numbers in 2024, Garcia shared an image of all 13 members - which also included Bryson DeChambeau, Adrian Meronk, and Tyrrell Hatton - teeing it up at both LIV Golf Miami this week and The Masters in the subsequent days along with the caption "We’re coming for that green jacket @TheMasters."

The 2017 Masters champion is not the only LIV golfer who is feeling bullish about the PIF-backed circuit's chances this year, with Koepka and Rahm also sharing their optimism in pre-LIV Miami press conferences.

Koepka said: “Obviously, chances are pretty good. There’s a lot of good players. I don’t know how many guys are in the field. Usually about 90, right? Usually about 90. So you know, probably got, what, 15 percent.

“When you start breaking all the numbers down, no amateurs, no first-time winner, I don’t know, probably goes to what, 70?

“Yeah, I like the chances. A lot of guys playing well. Joaco playing well this year, and I watched Bryson last year. And I believe, what was it, Singapore, Thailand, we played together and I started to watch what’s come for the last, I don’t know, eight months, I guess about eight months now.

"Kind of watched that progress go, so that’s been cool. I can see him starting around the corner. And then, I don’t know, started playing good till March - this is kind of my time.”

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann talk to the media before LIV Golf Miami

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann talk to the media before LIV Golf Miami

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, current Masters champion, Rahm argued that the sheer quality of players coming over from LIV - as well as the quantity in the field - give LIV's chances of hosting a winner a helpful boost.

He said: “There is quite a few major champions in LIV and there is a few that are major-champion-quality golfers. So just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn’t be the highest, but I’m confident that one of us can get it done this year.”

The Masters begins on Thursday, April 11 with Golf Monthly covering all of the key events throughout the week.

Sergio Garcia Brooks Koepka Jon Rahm
