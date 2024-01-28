LIV Golf Reporter Departs Days Before Start Of Third Season
Troy Mullins has announced on Instagram that she is leaving her position days before LIV Golf Mayakoba
With days until the third LIV Golf season begins with at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, Troy Mullins has revealed she is leaving her position as an on-course commentator and feature reporter.
The 36-year-old announced the news on Instagram, writing: “After a lot of thought I’ve decided to leave @livgolf_league after two years!
“I’ve loved every minute of the fun and interesting work I’ve done and the experiences I’ve had.”
Troy Mullins has posted on instagram that she’s leaving the LIV Golf production team. Troy has been an integral part of LIV’s social media presence, particularly on instagram. I’d assume a replacement will be announced next week. pic.twitter.com/w33kyAikyRJanuary 27, 2024
Mullins had been an integral member of the LIV Golf broadcasting team, along with Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng, Arlo White, David Feherty and Jerry Foltz, and had been in the role since the circuit’s inaugural event, the 2022 LIV Golf London tournament at Centurion.
The Californian’s position marked the latest chapter of a varied career that began as a track and field athlete before a serious hamstring injury sustained in 2008 saw her turn to Long Drive Golf, with her first Long Drive Championship coming in 2012. Mullins, who at one point had harboured ambitions of becoming an LPGA Tour player, also currently holds the world record for longest drive by an American woman - 402 yards.
Mullins’ decision to step away from her LIV Golf duties adds to the uncertainty days before the 2024 League gets underway, with several things we still don’t know about the upcoming season.
For example, players including Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk and amateur Caleb Surratt are reported to be joining LIV Golf, although there has not yet been an official announcement. There is also uncertainty over the field size, which is expected to increase to accommodate a 13th team led by new signing Jon Rahm. Meanwhile, LIV Golf has announced a big Spanish TV deal but there is still no confirmation on how other viewers outside the US will be able to watch the action.
While there is also no news on who may replace Mullins, it promises to be a busy week as preparations continue for the LIV Golf Mayakoba event.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
