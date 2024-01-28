LIV Golf Confirms Big Spanish TV Deal After Jon Rahm Signing

The LIV Golf League has agreed a deal with Spanish subscription platform Movistar Plus+ to show all of the competition's events across the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Previously, the 54-hole circuit had been shown exclusively live on YouTube and featured LIV's own team of broadcasters - including David Feherty and Arlo White. While that will still be the case for much of the world that wants to tune in, Spanish fans who are keen to follow the fortunes of players such as Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will also be able to watch on TV through Movistar Plus+.

LIV Golf’s 2024 and 2025 tournaments add to Movistar Plus+’s existing golf offerings on its Golf and Golf 2 channels, including the Ryder Cup, The Masters, the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, PGA Tour events, DP World Tour events, the Solheim Cup and the five women’s Majors.

Reacting to the deal, LIV Golf's chief media officer, Will Staeger said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Movistar Plus+, the premiere streaming platform in Spain.

"LIV Golf’s goal from the beginning has been to introduce golf to new audiences around the world. Our team has worked diligently to expand streaming and traditional viewing options, through partnerships with platforms like Movistar Plus+.

"Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out more than a dozen new or expanded distribution partnerships, as well as innovative plans for Friday coverage, to continue building off the momentum from our first two seasons.”

Movistar Plus+ - the trade name of the subscription platform for digital television owned by Spanish-operated Telefónica - already shows soccer, basketball, the NFL, the NHL, tennis, and rugby union on its channels and is keen to build upon its already extensive golf coverage through this latest partnership with LIV.

The latest full season of LIV Golf is due to begin on Friday, February 2 with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico and is set to include 14 events across eight different countries, in total, including a return visit to Andalucía on Spain's southern coast in July.

But with less than a week until the first tee shot is struck, there are still several aspects of the League which are not yet known, including how many teams there might be, what Rahm's side will officially be called, and which of the unsigned players will play where.