Former LET Pro Rachel Drummond Joins LIV Golf As Reporter
The former Sky Sports pundit will take over from Mullins as five other members of LIV's broadcast team were rewarded with new contracts
Former LET pro and Sky Sports pundit Rachel Drummond will take over pre and post-round reporting duties on LIV Golf's new show, 'Club 54' during the 2024 season - replacing the roles previously performed by the departing Troy Mullins - it has been reported.
Mullins revealed she had decided to move on from the 54-hole circuit on Sunday via her Instagram - less than a week before LIV Golf Mayakoba begins at El Camaleon Golf Club.
The 36-year-old wrote: “After a lot of thought I’ve decided to leave @livgolf_league after two years! I’ve loved every minute of the fun and interesting work I’ve done and the experiences I’ve had.”
LIV wasted very little time in completing a deal to find Mullins' replacement, with Sports Business Journal claiming that Drummond had been drafted in less than 48 hours after her predecessor's announcement was made public.
As well as talking to players away from the course, Drummond will speak to the golfers on the driving range before they go out and occasionally once they return for some evening practice.
Drummond - a former Ladies European Tour player between 2011 and 2021 - went into coaching following an early retirement before later turning her hand to punditry and presenting.
And although her appearances inside Sky Sports Golf's studio had begun to become more frequent, Drummond will now disappear from UK TV screens as she hops over to the likes of LIV Golf's YouTube channel.
She will be joined on 'Club 54' by new host, Christian Crosby - the former in-game entertainment lead for NBA club, Philadelphia 76ers. 'Club 54' will air on American network The CW as well as LIV Golf+ and the aforementioned YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, LIV is said to have rewarded five of its established broadcast team with new contracts until the end of the 2025 season. Play-by-play commentator, Arlo White, analysts Jerry Foltz and David Feherty, and on-course reporters Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng have all reaffirmed their commitment to the Saudi-backed tour by signing on the dotted line.
The news comes days after LIV announced it had agreed a new TV deal with Spanish subscription platform, Movistar Plus+ to show all of the competition's events across the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

