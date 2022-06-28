LIV Golf Portland Prize Money And Purse Breakdown
There's another huge purse on offer at Pumpkin Ridge for the second event of the Saudi-backed Series
The LIV Golf Invitational Series continues with the second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.
The event will benefit from the arrival of some high-profile new signings with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer adding to some big names from the first tournament. However, while the fields are becoming stronger, the most eye-catching element of the Series remains the enormous prize money on offer at each event.
Last week, the PGA Tour announced huge prize money increases amid the LIV Golf threat. However, even with those proposals, commissioner Jay Monahan admitted the PGA Tour can’t compete financially with the Saudi-backed Series. Indeed, the maximum on offer under the new proposals will only equal the $25m purse available in every regular LIV Golf Series tournament, including this week’s event.
Like the first tournament at London’s Centurion Club, there is an individual stroke play competition alongside a team event. The winner of the individual event will earn $4m, and with no cut in the 54-hole tournament, even the player finishing 48th and last is guaranteed $120,000.
Also like the first tournament, $5m will be distributed among the top three four-man teams. At the Centurion Club, that honour fell to Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC team. The team (which included individual winner Charl Schwartzel) won $3m. The second-placed team at Pumpkin Ridge will win $1.5m while the team finishing third earns $500,000.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money for the second event in the Series.
LIV Golf Series Portland Individual Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,125,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,050,000
|5th
|$975,000
|6th
|$800,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$560,000
|11th
|$540,000
|12th
|$450,000
|13th
|$360,000
|14th
|$270,000
|15th
|$250,000
|16th
|$240,000
|17th
|$232,000
|18th
|$226,200
|19th
|$220,000
|20th
|$200,000
|21st
|$180,000
|22nd
|$172,000
|23rd
|$170,000
|24th
|$168,000
|25th
|$166,000
|26th
|$164,000
|27th
|$162,000
|28th
|$160,000
|29th
|$158,000
|30th
|$156,000
|31st
|$154,000
|32nd
|$152,000
|33rd
|$150,000
|34th
|$148,000
|35th
|$146,000
|36th
|$144,000
|37th
|$142,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$136,000
|41st
|$134,000
|42nd
|$132,000
|43rd
|$130,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$126,000
|46th
|$124,000
|47th
|$122,000
|48th
|$120,000
LIV Golf Series Portland Team Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Why Is It Called LIV Golf?
LIV is the roman numeral for 54, which is the number of holes played in each regular event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has explained that the name was also chosen as 54 would be the score if a player were to birdie each hole of a par 72 course.
Did Brooks Koepka Join LIV?
Yes, the American signed up for the second event of the Series along with eight other new arrivals. They include Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
