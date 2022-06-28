LIV Golf Portland Prize Money And Purse Breakdown

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series continues with the second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

The event will benefit from the arrival of some high-profile new signings with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer adding to some big names from the first tournament. However, while the fields are becoming stronger, the most eye-catching element of the Series remains the enormous prize money on offer at each event.

Last week, the PGA Tour announced huge prize money increases amid the LIV Golf threat. However, even with those proposals, commissioner Jay Monahan admitted the PGA Tour can’t compete financially with the Saudi-backed Series. Indeed, the maximum on offer under the new proposals will only equal the $25m purse available in every regular LIV Golf Series tournament, including this week’s event.

Like the first tournament at London’s Centurion Club, there is an individual stroke play competition alongside a team event. The winner of the individual event will earn $4m, and with no cut in the 54-hole tournament, even the player finishing 48th and last is guaranteed $120,000.

Also like the first tournament, $5m will be distributed among the top three four-man teams. At the Centurion Club, that honour fell to Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC team. The team (which included individual winner Charl Schwartzel) won $3m. The second-placed team at Pumpkin Ridge will win $1.5m while the team finishing third earns $500,000.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money for the second event in the Series.

LIV Golf Series Portland Individual Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,125,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,050,000 5th $975,000 6th $800,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $580,000 10th $560,000 11th $540,000 12th $450,000 13th $360,000 14th $270,000 15th $250,000 16th $240,000 17th $232,000 18th $226,200 19th $220,000 20th $200,000 21st $180,000 22nd $172,000 23rd $170,000 24th $168,000 25th $166,000 26th $164,000 27th $162,000 28th $160,000 29th $158,000 30th $156,000 31st $154,000 32nd $152,000 33rd $150,000 34th $148,000 35th $146,000 36th $144,000 37th $142,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $136,000 41st $134,000 42nd $132,000 43rd $130,000 44th $128,000 45th $126,000 46th $124,000 47th $122,000 48th $120,000

LIV Golf Series Portland Team Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Why Is It Called LIV Golf? LIV is the roman numeral for 54, which is the number of holes played in each regular event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has explained that the name was also chosen as 54 would be the score if a player were to birdie each hole of a par 72 course.