LIV Golf Players Receive Huge World Rankings Boost After Masters

Despite concerns that the LIV Golf players who appeared in The Masters would be rusty considering the perceived lack of intensity on the circuit compared to others, many performed admirably, and that’s reflected in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

For much of the tournament it appeared as though Brooks Koepka would claim his first Green Jacket. That was before new World No.1 Jon Rahm continued his incredible form of 2023 to ease home by four shots for his second Major win.

While finishing tied for second will have disappointed the American after fading in the final round, the boost to his ranking will be welcomed as he leaps from World No.118 to World No.37. With a tournament he has won twice, the PGA Championship, round the corner, Koepka will be confident of consolidating his position in the world’s top 50 soon enough.

Another LIV Golf player joined Koepka in the runner-up position - three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson. The 52-year-old came into the tournament on the back of some unimpressive results on the circuit, but rolled back the years in a performance that included a historic 65 in the final round, which was the lowest score by a player over 50 in The Masters.

Mickelson began the tournament as the lowest ranked LIV Golf player in it at World No.425. However, following his performance he is now back in the top 100 at World No.72.

Another LIV Golf player who will be satisfied with his efforts is 2018 champion Patrick Reed. The former World No.6 had slumped to World No.70 as the tournament began, but is now back in the top 50 at World No.45 after his tie for fourth.

Elsewhere, Joaquin Niemann, who finished tied for 16th, has risen one place to World No.24, while Harold Varner III, who finished tied for 29th, is also up one place, to World No.60. Similarly, Thomas Pieters rises one place to World No.43 despite an underwhelming tie for 48th.

Others to benefit include Talor Gooch, who is up two places to World No.58 after his tie for 34th, while further down the rankings, 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel has jumped 18 places to World No.196 after his tie for 50th.

It’s not all good news for LIV Golf players following the tournament. Cameron Smith couldn’t repeat his form of 2022, when he finished third, and the Australian, who end up tied for 34th along with Gooch, remains World No.5. For the likes of Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira and Dustin Johnson, the news is even worse, as they have all dropped further down the world rankings following disappointing performances in the tournament.