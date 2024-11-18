LINK Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout 2024
A strong field competes in the Asian Tour’s latest International Series event, where elevated prize money is available
The eighth of the Asian Tour’s elevated International Series events comes from Hong Kong Golf Club with the LINK Hong Kong Open.
Like the previous seven events this year, the prize money payout is $2m. Last year, LIV Golf reserve Ben Campbell claimed his maiden Asian Tour title with a one-shot victory over Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith.
That earned him a top prize of $360,000 top prize, and this week's winner will collect the same figure. Meanwhile, the runner-up is set for a $220,000 payout.
Perhaps even more significant than the prize money on offer is the possibility of earning a LIV Golf card at the end of the season.
The player who finishes top of the International Series standings will follow 2023 winner Andy Ogletree onto the big-money circuit. John Catlin, who was a reserve in the 2024 LIV Golf season and earned over $1.6m from his six appearances, is currently at the top of the rankings.
Meanwhile, those who finish between second and eighth will earn an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which will hand a LIV Golf card to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the LINK Hong Kong Open.
LINK Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,100
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,200
|67th
|$5,000
|68th
|$4,800
|69th
|$4,600
|70th
|$4,400
|71th
|$4,200
|72th
|$4,000
|73th
|$3,800
|40th
|$3,600
|75th
|$3,400
Who Are The Star Names In The LINK Hong Kong Open?
Last year, Ben Campbell won the event, and he defends his title this week. John Catlin, who is top of the International Series standings, also plays, while several full-time players from LIV Golf also tee it up,
Patrick Reed is one of the standout names from the circuit, along with two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer. Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein and Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri also play, along with Fireballs GC star Eugenio Chacarra and Ripper GC’s Matt Jones.
Kieran and Scott Vincent, who finished in the LIV Golf Drop Zone at the end of the season, also play.
Two prominent PGA Tour players, Tom Kim and Justin Rose, who won the event in 2015, are also competing.
There’s a start for the world's top disabled golfer, Kipp Popert, too. After being given an exemption, he said: “I am very excited to be playing the LINK Hong Kong Open in 2024. I relish the opportunity to continue to prove to myself and others that golfers with disability have the skills and talent to compete professionally.”
Where Is The LINK Hong Kong Open Held?
The tournament has been held at Hong Kong Golf Club since 1959. The venue is located in Fanling and has three 18-hole championship courses - the Old Course, Eden Course, and New Course.
Who Is Playing In The LINK Hong Kong Open?
A star-studded field will compete in the tournament, including LIV golfers Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra and Martin Kaymer. The winner in 2023, Ben Campbell, also plays, while there’s also a place for the world's top disabled golfer, Kipp Popert.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
