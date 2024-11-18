LINK Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout 2024

A strong field competes in the Asian Tour’s latest International Series event, where elevated prize money is available

Tom Kim takes a shot at the Genesis Championship
Tom Kim is one of the biggest names in the field
Mike Hall
By
published

The eighth of the Asian Tour’s elevated International Series events comes from Hong Kong Golf Club with the LINK Hong Kong Open.

Like the previous seven events this year, the prize money payout is $2m. Last year, LIV Golf reserve Ben Campbell claimed his maiden Asian Tour title with a one-shot victory over Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith.

That earned him a top prize of $360,000 top prize, and this week's winner will collect the same figure. Meanwhile, the runner-up is set for a $220,000 payout.

Perhaps even more significant than the prize money on offer is the possibility of earning a LIV Golf card at the end of the season.

The player who finishes top of the International Series standings will follow 2023 winner Andy Ogletree onto the big-money circuit. John Catlin, who was a reserve in the 2024 LIV Golf season and earned over $1.6m from his six appearances, is currently at the top of the rankings.

Meanwhile, those who finish between second and eighth will earn an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which will hand a LIV Golf card to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the LINK Hong Kong Open.

PositionPrize Money
1st$360,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$82,000
6th$66,600
7th$57,000
8th$49,000
9th$42,800
10th$38,200
11th$34,900
12th$32,500
13th$30,300
14th$28,900
15th$27,700
16th$26,500
17th$25,300
18th$24,100
19th$23,100
20th$22,300
21st$21,800
22nd$21,200
23rd$20,600
24th$20,000
25th$19,400
26th$18,800
27th$18,200
28th$17,600
29th$17,000
30th$16,400
31st$16,200
32nd$15,600
33rd$15,200
34th$14,800
35th$14,400
36th$14,000
37th$13,600
38th$13,200
39th$12,800
40th$12,400
41st$12,100
42nd$11,700
43rd$11,300
44th$10,900
45th$10,700
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,600
55th$7,400
56th$7,200
57th$7,000
58th$6,800
59th$6,600
60th$6,400
61st$6,200
62nd$6,000
63rd$5,800
64th$5,600
65th$5,400
66th $5,200
67th$5,000
68th$4,800
69th$4,600
70th$4,400
71th$4,200
72th$4,000
73th$3,800
40th$3,600
75th$3,400

Patrick Reed takes a shot at the Open de Espana

Patrick Reed is one of several prominent LIV golfers in the field

Last year, Ben Campbell won the event, and he defends his title this week. John Catlin, who is top of the International Series standings, also plays, while several full-time players from LIV Golf also tee it up,

Patrick Reed is one of the standout names from the circuit, along with two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer. Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein and Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri also play, along with Fireballs GC star Eugenio Chacarra and Ripper GC’s Matt Jones.

Kieran and Scott Vincent, who finished in the LIV Golf Drop Zone at the end of the season, also play.

Two prominent PGA Tour players, Tom Kim and Justin Rose, who won the event in 2015, are also competing.

Justin Rose takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship

Justin Rose won the event nine years ago

There’s a start for the world's top disabled golfer, Kipp Popert, too. After being given an exemption, he said: “I am very excited to be playing the LINK Hong Kong Open in 2024. I relish the opportunity to continue to prove to myself and others that golfers with disability have the skills and talent to compete professionally.”

Where Is The LINK Hong Kong Open Held?

The tournament has been held at Hong Kong Golf Club since 1959. The venue is located in Fanling and has three 18-hole championship courses - the Old Course, Eden Course, and New Course.

Who Is Playing In The LINK Hong Kong Open?

A star-studded field will compete in the tournament, including LIV golfers Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra and Martin Kaymer. The winner in 2023, Ben Campbell, also plays, while there’s also a place for the world's top disabled golfer, Kipp Popert.

