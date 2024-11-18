LINK Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The eighth of the Asian Tour’s elevated International Series events comes from Hong Kong Golf Club with the LINK Hong Kong Open.

Like the previous seven events this year, the prize money payout is $2m. Last year, LIV Golf reserve Ben Campbell claimed his maiden Asian Tour title with a one-shot victory over Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith.

That earned him a top prize of $360,000 top prize, and this week's winner will collect the same figure. Meanwhile, the runner-up is set for a $220,000 payout.

Perhaps even more significant than the prize money on offer is the possibility of earning a LIV Golf card at the end of the season.

The player who finishes top of the International Series standings will follow 2023 winner Andy Ogletree onto the big-money circuit. John Catlin, who was a reserve in the 2024 LIV Golf season and earned over $1.6m from his six appearances, is currently at the top of the rankings.

Meanwhile, those who finish between second and eighth will earn an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which will hand a LIV Golf card to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the LINK Hong Kong Open.

LINK Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The LINK Hong Kong Open?

Patrick Reed is one of several prominent LIV golfers in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Ben Campbell won the event, and he defends his title this week. John Catlin, who is top of the International Series standings, also plays, while several full-time players from LIV Golf also tee it up,

Patrick Reed is one of the standout names from the circuit, along with two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer. Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein and Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri also play, along with Fireballs GC star Eugenio Chacarra and Ripper GC’s Matt Jones.

Kieran and Scott Vincent, who finished in the LIV Golf Drop Zone at the end of the season, also play.

Two prominent PGA Tour players, Tom Kim and Justin Rose, who won the event in 2015, are also competing.

Justin Rose won the event nine years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a start for the world's top disabled golfer, Kipp Popert, too. After being given an exemption, he said: “I am very excited to be playing the LINK Hong Kong Open in 2024. I relish the opportunity to continue to prove to myself and others that golfers with disability have the skills and talent to compete professionally.”

Where Is The LINK Hong Kong Open Held? The tournament has been held at Hong Kong Golf Club since 1959. The venue is located in Fanling and has three 18-hole championship courses - the Old Course, Eden Course, and New Course.