LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series Qatar

Peter Uihlein takes a two-stroke lead into the final two rounds of the International Series Qatar, where a number of LIV Golfers are teeing it up ahead of the final Asian Tour event of the season next week in Saudi Arabia.

Uihlein, who plays for RangeGoats GC and won the International Series England in the summer, is at 12-under-par after 36 holes at Doha Golf Club thanks to an eight-under 64 in round two. The former World No.1 amateur leads fellow American and fellow Oklahoma State University alumnus Zach Bauchou by two.

He is one of eight LIV Golfers inside the top 10, with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and two-time Asian Tour winner David Puig four back in T4th position.

Louis Oosthuizen is five back, while last week's Hong Kong Open winner Patrick Reed is six back heading into the final two rounds alongside Dean Burmester, Brendan Steele and Eugenio Chacarra, who last week said he is hoping to find a new team after being dropped from Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC.

LIV wildcard Anthony Kim made his first cut since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012 thanks to a 71 and 72 to sit one-under-par. The American will play four rounds for the first time since his comeback this year and vowed that it's "just a matter of time" before he starts contending for titles again.

International Series rankings leader John Catlin is tied with Kim at one-under-par, with 2nd-placed player Ben Campbell three ahead at -4. This is the penultimate event of the International Series ahead of next week's Saudi International.

Over 40 LIV Golfers are playing in Saudi including defending champion Abraham Ancer and two-time winner Dustin Johnson. The leader of the International Series rankings come next Sunday, providing they're not already a LIV player, will earn a spot in the League for 2025.

All but one of the LIV players in Qatar made the cut, with Majesticks GC's Sam Horsfield the only one to miss the final two rounds.

See how all the LIV Golfers are getting on...

LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series Qatar

  • 1 Peter Uihlein -12
  • T4 Charl Schwartzel -8
  • T4 David Puig -8
  • T8 Louis Oosthuizen -7
  • T10 Dean Burmester -6
  • T10 Patrick Reed -6
  • T10 Brendan Steele -6
  • T10 Eugenio Chacarra -6
  • T18 Thomas Pieters -5
  • T18 Kalle Samooja* -5
  • T18 Scott Vincent -5
  • T22 Kieran Vincent* -4
  • T22 Branden Grace* -4
  • T22 Ben Campbell** -4
  • T30 Luis Carrera** -3
  • T40 Anirban Lahiri -2
  • T50 John Catlin** -1
  • T50 Anthony Kim -1
  • T50 Jinichiro Kozuma -1
  • T63 Matt Jones E
  • CUT
  • T95 Sam Horsfield +3

* denotes relegated LIV Golfer

** denotes LIV Golf reserve

