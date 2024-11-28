Anthony Kim Targets Title Challenges After First Made Cut in 12 Years

After making his first professional cut for 12 years, Anthony Kim insists it's only a matter of time before he's contending in tournaments again.

One of golf's biggest enigmas made a surprise return to the sport in 2024 when he joined LIV Golf as a wildcard after being coaxed back to the game by Greg Norman.

Kim failed to win a point in his 11 LIV tournaments as he slowly got back into the professional game, but despite finishing in the drop zone he did not get relegated and could well be back next season.

While that remains up in the air, Kim is playing on the Asian Tour in the International Series Qatar event at Doha Golf Club - where he's made a major breakthrough.

Kim shot 71-72 to sit on one under after the opening two rounds to make the cut by two strokes, meaning he'll play four consecutive competitive rounds for the first time since his return.

He was sitting pretty at three under after seven holes of his second round before three bogeys made it uncomfortable down the stretch for the 39-year-old - but the way he birdied the last just to make sure will give him a huge boost.

Making the cut backs up Kim's thoughts that he was ahead of schedule in his comeback, and he is confident he can get back to contending for tournaments.

“I know a lot of people have probably seen my last year and don't think that's possible [contending on Sundays], but I think it’s going to happen," Kim told Gulf News. "I 100% believe in myself, and I think it's just a matter of time.

“Obviously, the results aren't what I wanted so far, but I think I am ahead of schedule."

Kim added that he was practising and preparing in a much more professional way than his younger days, and feels the hard work is paying off, even if some underestimate how far he has come.

“I don't think a lot of people realise that I really hadn't played any golf even before I started in Saudi Arabia," Kim added.

"I had maybe two months of golf and had taken 12 years away from the game. It's a pretty hard thing to do and lots of time to make up for."

Fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein leads by two shots at the halfway stage in Qatar on 12 under par, with Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen in contention.

It's the penultimate event in the International Series, which concludes in Saudi Arabia next week. John Catlin currently tops the overall standings with the winner getting a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League.