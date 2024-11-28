Anthony Kim Targets Title Challenges After First Made Cut in 12 Years
Anthony Kim says it's "just a matter of time" before he starts contending for titles again after making his first professional cut in 12 years at the International Series Qatar
After making his first professional cut for 12 years, Anthony Kim insists it's only a matter of time before he's contending in tournaments again.
One of golf's biggest enigmas made a surprise return to the sport in 2024 when he joined LIV Golf as a wildcard after being coaxed back to the game by Greg Norman.
Kim failed to win a point in his 11 LIV tournaments as he slowly got back into the professional game, but despite finishing in the drop zone he did not get relegated and could well be back next season.
While that remains up in the air, Kim is playing on the Asian Tour in the International Series Qatar event at Doha Golf Club - where he's made a major breakthrough.
Kim shot 71-72 to sit on one under after the opening two rounds to make the cut by two strokes, meaning he'll play four consecutive competitive rounds for the first time since his return.
He was sitting pretty at three under after seven holes of his second round before three bogeys made it uncomfortable down the stretch for the 39-year-old - but the way he birdied the last just to make sure will give him a huge boost.
Making the cut backs up Kim's thoughts that he was ahead of schedule in his comeback, and he is confident he can get back to contending for tournaments.
“I know a lot of people have probably seen my last year and don't think that's possible [contending on Sundays], but I think it’s going to happen," Kim told Gulf News. "I 100% believe in myself, and I think it's just a matter of time.
“Obviously, the results aren't what I wanted so far, but I think I am ahead of schedule."
Kim added that he was practising and preparing in a much more professional way than his younger days, and feels the hard work is paying off, even if some underestimate how far he has come.
“I don't think a lot of people realise that I really hadn't played any golf even before I started in Saudi Arabia," Kim added.
"I had maybe two months of golf and had taken 12 years away from the game. It's a pretty hard thing to do and lots of time to make up for."
Fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein leads by two shots at the halfway stage in Qatar on 12 under par, with Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen in contention.
It's the penultimate event in the International Series, which concludes in Saudi Arabia next week. John Catlin currently tops the overall standings with the winner getting a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
