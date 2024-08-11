LIV Golf Star Romps To International Series England Victory

LIV Golf League star Peter Uihlein soared to a seven-stroke victory over Andy Sullivan and Caleb Surratt at the Asian Tour's International Series England on Sunday.

The RangeGoats GC man began with a one-shot advantage over Harold Varner III - who is in danger of losing his LIV Golf status via relegation this term - but played some outstanding golf at Foxhills Golf and Country Club to card a final-round 63 (-8) and comfortably claim a first Asian Tour title.

Two days on from shooting a sublime course-record 10-under 61, Uihlein picked up six birdies and an eagle during his bogey-free afternoon on Sunday. And although it appeared serene, the 34-year-old was briefly in trouble on the par-5 14th after sending his second shot into trees on the right side of the fairway.

Yet, quite miraculously, the American escaped the dire situation and left himself with the chance to escape with a par - an opportunity he seized with both hands after failing with a mid-range birdie look.

With the trophy all but assured late on, the man who is four times an individual runner-up in the LIV Golf League but twice a member of the winning team was able to enjoy his victory lap and closed it out in style - firing three consecutive birdies on holes 16-18.

That winning moment for @peteruihlein 🏆👏#whereitsAT #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything pic.twitter.com/C5ke98ikK9August 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Sullivan shot 66 (-5) - greatly aided by four birdies in his first five holes on Sunday - to tie for second alongside Surratt. The University of Tennessee alumni, who is a part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, maintained his own brilliant week via a fourth round in the 60s - a three-under 68.

Among the other LIV golfers in the field, Varner III and Richard Bland both fired closing rounds of 70 to end T4 and solo seventh, respectively. Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Pieters, and Branden Grace were among the huge group on six-under who tied for 17th.

John Catlin, who has been enjoying a temporary spot in Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC of late, maintained his advantage at the top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit - despite ending T43 on -2.

The American is 862.69 points ahead of David Puig in second there, while Catlin is only 146.92 in front of Ben Campbell in the International Series Rankings with six elevated tournaments still to play before the season ends in December.