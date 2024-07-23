This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut

The LIV Golf League officially launched its 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature last week, giving fans the choice of being able to watch every moment involving their favorite players.

Available on the app only, the new coverage feature reportedly showed all of the near-11,800 shots at Valderrama as Sergio Garcia - who is up to second in the LIV Golf money list - won his first ever LIV event in Andalucia while his Fireballs GC made it a double victory via success in the team competition.

Any Shot, Any Time - which is a similar concept to the 'Every Shot, Every Hole' feature launched by The Masters back in 2019 - will continue to operate at LIV Golf UK this week as JCB Golf and Country Club makes its long-awaited debut.

The difference between The Masters' version and LIV's version is that clips are on a slight delay at Augusta whereas the 54-hole league's coverage of every player, team, or group will be live.

LIV Golf chief media officer Will Staeger said: "Any Shot, Any Time is another example of LIV Golf delivering what golf fans have long asked for.

A screenshot of LIV Golf's new 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature (Image credit: LIV Golf League)

"Enhancing the viewer experience is our broadcast team’s top priority, and that means giving fans the ability to watch and interact with the product like never before. This innovation will revolutionize how golf is consumed and exemplifies LIV Golf’s commitment to bringing the sport into the future through technology.”

After testing the product over the last few months, LIV released the feature via a soft rollout at June's Nashville event before giving the green light for full launch at Real Club Valderrama.

The app allows fans to choose which group or player they want to follow, with the ability to watch as many as four windows at once. Any Shot, Any Time also includes a callback option with all player shots being available for replay at any time.

According to LIV, searchable on-demand highlights from any round of any LIV Golf tournament are expected to be available in the future. Along with this feature, there are also reportedly plans to launch a new Golf Companion App, which will give users advanced statistics, 3D aerial views of LIV golf courses and more.

LIV Golf senior vice president of worldwide production, James Watson, said: "Our league has been at the forefront of reaching new and younger audiences and that is a commitment that will never end.

“This new viewing experience builds on our mission of advancing the boundaries of technology in sports broadcasting, creating a dynamic viewer experience for new and old golf fans, alike.

"Providing fans and the general public with exciting products like Any Shot, Any Time is what LIV Golf is and will always be about.”

LIV Golf UK by JCB - which begins on Friday, July 26 at 2:15pm BST (9:15am ET) - is the 11th event in the 2024 season and the first of two remaining tournaments before the Individual Championship takes place in Chicago during September (13th-15th).