LIV Golf Star Joaquin Niemann Makes 8 On Postage Stamp At 2024 Open
The Chilean came firing out of the blocks on Friday at Royal Troon but went on to drop five strokes on the short Postage Stamp par 3
Joaquin Niemann started with a superb level-par 71 on day one at Royal Troon to sit high up in the LIV Golf Open leaderboard - but one costly hole pegged him back.
The Chilean started round two with a couple of birdies in his first three holes before disaster struck at the world famous 120 yard par 3 'Postage Stamp' 8th hole.
Niemann's tee shot found the bunker to the right of the green and by the time he tapped in for an 8 he had visited three of the sand traps surrounding the small and devilish putting surface.
From two-under after 21 holes, the multiple PGA Tour and LIV Golf winner found himself four-over for the tournament just five holes later.
Joaquin Niemann experienced it all on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/D4Ma3WllkFJuly 19, 2024
There were 20 double bogeys or worse in round one at the Postage Stamp and just 51% of players hit the green in regulation despite the hole requiring just a wedge.
Niemann currently tops the LIV Golf money list after back-to-back wins to start the year in Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old, regarded as one of the game's brightest talents, earned his way into this year's championship after victory at the Australian Open late last year.
He also played in The Masters and the PGA Championship this season, finishing T22 at Augusta and T39 at Valhalla.
For such a talent, his Major record is surprisingly underwhelming with a best finish of T16 from 21 starts. He'll be hoping to go better this week, although disaster at the Postage Stamp has not done his chances any good.
"I don't think I've got to prove myself at anything. I feel like I just need to play my game and try to do my best," Niemann said on Thursday at Troon.
"I think, if I keep playing well, I'm going to obviously maybe do something. Yeah, it's just fun.
"Playing on LIV and being now here in the Majors playing against everybody together is a lot of fun. This type of golf is completely different than what we're used to, so I'm enjoying it a lot here."
