Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf Invitational New Jersey Live Stream

The field (opens in new tab) has been set for the third LIV Golf Invitational in New Jersey this week, hosted at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. New additions to the field include Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.

Additionally Henrik Stenson joined the Tour as well. Swede Stenson's deal with LIV Golf is reportedly worth £40m, although it has come at the expense of his Ryder Cup captaincy.

South African Branden Grace of Stinger GC secured the individual trophy at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland, while 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson and his new all-American line-up of Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed took the team trophy in the first LIV Golf event held in the United States.

Attention has turned to the tournament at Donald Trump's golf course (opens in new tab) and the controversy around it. Trump, owner of the Bedminster property, recently encouraged players to "take the money" and branded the PGA Tour "disloyal" on his Truth Social network.

The advocacy group 9/11 Justice responded to Trump's remarks with an open letter and described its "deep pain and anger" at his decision to host events at his properties as well as his continued endorsement of the Series given Saudi Arabia's links with the September 11 attacks - 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the tragedy were Saudi nationals. Given the protests that took place at Portland, we can expect more of the same in New Jersey.

If you would like to watch the event, below are all the details.

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers looks to reach as wide an audience as possible. Obviously YouTube is free to watch (opens in new tab) and the coverage details are yet to be confirmed. As soon as we know them we will update this page.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.

LIV Golf Invitational Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are a couple of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above YouTube will broadcast the event but for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.