LIV Golf Invitational Chicago Live Stream

How can you watch the action from Rich Harvest Farms this week? Here are all the streaming details

(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Golf Monthly
published

The LIV Golf Series moves to Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago for the fifth tournament this week, and there's only one change to the field from the previous event in Boston. 

Adrian Otaegui is being replaced by David Puig and that change marks the only difference in the teams, too, with Puig slotting into Otaegui's place on Torque GC

Last time out former World No.1 Dustin Johnson claimed a dramatic win on the first playoff hole by sinking a lengthy eagle putt as his 4 Aces GC team claimed their third successive victory. That made it a particularly lucrative tournament for the two-time Major winner who, as well as claiming $4m in individual prize money, also won a share of $3m distributed between him and his three teammates, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch.

Additionally this helped Johnson open up a 17-point lead over Branden Grace in the Individual Point Standings. That's significant, because the player with the most points after the seven regular season events will be crowned Individual Champion and win another $18m. With only two regular season events left after this week, competition is sure to be fierce as players try to narrow the gap on Johnson.

As you would expect then, attention has turned to the tournament in Chicago, with individuals asking how to watch it. But before that, for those of you unaware, the event is a 54-hole competition, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts. So then, how do you watch it? The details are below. 

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers look to reach as wide an audience as possible. Obviously YouTube is free to watch, so stay up to date with this page to watch.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world. 

LIV Golf Invitational Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, YouTube will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the  Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab)

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. 

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing. 

