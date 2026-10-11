Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

It's not quite now or never for those in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, but a year might feel like forever if they're not able to earn promotion to the PGA Tour on Sunday.

The 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season is about to conclude at The Federal Club in Glen Allen, Virginia with 59 players having completed three quarters of their battle for the title.

Blades Brown led the way through 54 holes and appears set to earn enough points to fulfil his PGA Tour dream on a permanent basis.

For everyone else, it's a case of finishing as high up the leaderboard as possible to ensure they clinch one of the few remaining PGA Tour cards on the table - an achievement which could dramatically change their annual earnings.

Strangely, this is one of the few weeks of the season where the prize money is not the golfers' primary focus.

They each want to secure as many Korn Ferry Tour points as possible to finish inside the season's top-20. Should that happen, they will be PGA Tour bound and able to compete at the highest level in 2026.

Nevertheless, taking away as much of the $1.5 million total prize purse as possible will undoubtedly be something of a driving factor.

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The winner will receive $270,000 while the remainder of the pot will be shared out among the other 58 players.

Below is an approximate prize money total for each position based on the 2025 purse. This will be updated once the event has concluded.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown