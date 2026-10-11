Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The Korn Ferry Tour reaches its conclusion at The Federal Club and a significant prize purse is on the line alongside the chance to reach the PGA Tour...

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A general view of a Korn Ferry Tour finals sign
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not quite now or never for those in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, but a year might feel like forever if they're not able to earn promotion to the PGA Tour on Sunday.

The 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season is about to conclude at The Federal Club in Glen Allen, Virginia with 59 players having completed three quarters of their battle for the title.

Blades Brown led the way through 54 holes and appears set to earn enough points to fulfil his PGA Tour dream on a permanent basis.

For everyone else, it's a case of finishing as high up the leaderboard as possible to ensure they clinch one of the few remaining PGA Tour cards on the table - an achievement which could dramatically change their annual earnings.

Strangely, this is one of the few weeks of the season where the prize money is not the golfers' primary focus.

They each want to secure as many Korn Ferry Tour points as possible to finish inside the season's top-20. Should that happen, they will be PGA Tour bound and able to compete at the highest level in 2026.

Nevertheless, taking away as much of the $1.5 million total prize purse as possible will undoubtedly be something of a driving factor.

The winner will receive $270,000 while the remainder of the pot will be shared out among the other 58 players.

Below is an approximate prize money total for each position based on the 2025 purse. This will be updated once the event has concluded.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$270,000

2nd

$135,000

3rd

$90,000

4th

$66,525

5th

$55,500

6th

$50,250

7th

$46,500

8th

$42.750

9th

$39,750

10th

$37,125

11th

$34,500

12th

$32,250

13th

$30,000

14th

$27,750

15th

$26,175

16th

$24,675

17th

$23,175

18th

$21,675

19th

$20,175

20th

$18,675

21st

$17,475

22nd

$16,275

23rd

$15,075

24th

$13,950

25th

$12,840

26th

$12,135

27th

$11,460

28th

$10,860

29th

$10,410

30th

$9,960

31st

$9,585

32nd

$9,285

33rd

$8,985

34th

$8,685

35th

$8,385

36th

$8,085

37th

$7,785

38th

$7,485

39th

$7,200

40th

$7,050

41st

$6,900

42nd

$6,750

43rd

$6,600

44th

$6,450

45th

$6,300

46th

$6,150

47th

$6,090

48th

$6,030

49th

$5,970

50th

$5,910

51st

$5,850

52nd

$5,790

53rd

$5,760

54th

$5,730

55th

$5,700

56th

$5,670

57th

$5,640

58th

$5,610

59th

$5,580
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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