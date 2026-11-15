The ANNIKA 2026 Full Prize Money Payout Breakdown: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

One of the most high-profile events on the LPGA Tour is coming to a finish on Sunday with the final round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

The penultimate stop on the LPGA schedule concludes at the famed Pelican Golf Club with the final round deciding this week's champion.

It's also the last chance to win vital points to finish in the top-60 that makes next week's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

There's a whopping $11m on off in the finale including a hefty $4m for the winner, but Sunday's ANNIKA champion still takes home a handy prize.

As well as the usual benefits for winning on the LPGA Tour, Sunday's champion will pocket a $487,500 first prize out of the $3.25m total payout.

World No.1 Nelly Korda came into the tournament after an eight-week break and needing to win one more tournament to get into the Hall Of Fame.

Charley Hull was also among the big names in the field for the week as they jostle for position down the final stretch of the season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heading into the final round, the USA's Lindy Duncan heads a tightly-bunched leaderboard by just one - so the title remains very much up for grabs.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at The Annika based on 65 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.

The ANNIKA 2026 full prize payout breakdown