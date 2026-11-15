The ANNIKA 2026 Full Prize Money Payout Breakdown: How Much Will Each Player Earn?
Here is the full prize money breakdown from the $3.25m purse up for grabs on Sunday in the final round of The ANNIKA at Pelican on the LPGA Tour
One of the most high-profile events on the LPGA Tour is coming to a finish on Sunday with the final round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
The penultimate stop on the LPGA schedule concludes at the famed Pelican Golf Club with the final round deciding this week's champion.
It's also the last chance to win vital points to finish in the top-60 that makes next week's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
There's a whopping $11m on off in the finale including a hefty $4m for the winner, but Sunday's ANNIKA champion still takes home a handy prize.
As well as the usual benefits for winning on the LPGA Tour, Sunday's champion will pocket a $487,500 first prize out of the $3.25m total payout.
World No.1 Nelly Korda came into the tournament after an eight-week break and needing to win one more tournament to get into the Hall Of Fame.
Charley Hull was also among the big names in the field for the week as they jostle for position down the final stretch of the season.
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Heading into the final round, the USA's Lindy Duncan heads a tightly-bunched leaderboard by just one - so the title remains very much up for grabs.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at The Annika based on 65 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.
The ANNIKA 2026 full prize payout breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$487,500
|
2nd
|
$306,558
|
3rd
|
$222,386
|
4th
|
$172,033
|
5th
|
$138,467
|
6th
|
$113,291
|
7th
|
$94,829
|
8th
|
$83,081
|
9th
|
$74,689
|
10th
|
$67,975
|
11th
|
$62,938
|
12th
|
$58,742
|
13th
|
$55,049
|
14th
|
$51,694
|
15th
|
$48,672
|
16th
|
$45,987
|
17th
|
$43,639
|
18th
|
$41,624
|
19th
|
$39,946
|
20th
|
$38,602
|
21st
|
$37,261
|
22nd
|
$35,917
|
23rd
|
$34,576
|
24th
|
$33,232
|
25th
|
$32,058
|
26th
|
$30,884
|
27th
|
$29,706
|
28th
|
$28,532
|
29th
|
$27,358
|
30th
|
$26,351
|
31st
|
$25,343
|
32nd
|
$24,336
|
33rd
|
$23,329
|
34th
|
$22,321
|
35th
|
$21,484
|
36th
|
$20,644
|
37th
|
$19,806
|
38th
|
$18,966
|
39th
|
$18,125
|
40th
|
$17,455
|
41st
|
$16,784
|
42nd
|
$16,114
|
43rd
|
$15,440
|
44th
|
$14,770
|
45th
|
$14,266
|
46th
|
$13,762
|
47th
|
$13,259
|
48th
|
$12,755
|
49th
|
$12,251
|
50th
|
$11,748
|
51st
|
$11,414
|
52nd
|
$11,077
|
53rd
|
$10,740
|
54th
|
$10,407
|
55th
|
$10,070
|
56th
|
$9,733
|
57th
|
$9,399
|
58th
|
$9,063
|
59th
|
$8,729
|
60th
|
$8,392
|
61st
|
$8,225
|
62nd
|
$8,055
|
63rd
|
$7,889
|
64th
|
$7,722
|
65th
|
$7,552
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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