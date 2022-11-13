Kirk Cousins Purchases Local Michigan Golf Course
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback purchased the course to save it from becoming a housing development
Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is enjoying a successful season with the side in 2022, with the Vikings currently 7-1 in the National Football Conference North Division.
Along with his success on the course, the 34-year-old is certainly busy off it, with it being recently reported that Cousins, along with his wife Julie, have purchased Saugatuck’s Clearbrook Golf Course in Michigan.
In a letter to the community, Kirk and Julie stated: “Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema. They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community.”
They went on to add that: “Our family would prefer it not to become a housing development or summer rental community. We want to invest in this great community, and we see this purchase as an opportunity to do just that,”
Although the terms of the sale, which did not include the course's restaurant or clubhouse, were not disclosed, we do know that the venue has been used as a qualifying site for the Michigan Open and has hosted a handful of tournaments, including the West Michigan PGA Championship.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is in the Golf game.He purchased Clearbrook Golf Course in Western Michigan.It is an 18-hole semi-private track. pic.twitter.com/3OrWYea9ScNovember 11, 2022
First reported by The Holland Sentinel (opens in new tab), Kirk and Julie are longtime friends of current owners Jim and Candy Jeltema, with The Sentinel reporting that Cousins has no immediate plans to alter the golf course, but will instead start making small “aesthetic” changes like burying power lines and adding perimeter landscaping.
