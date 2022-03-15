Justin Rose Out Of World's Top 50 For First Time In Over A Decade
The former World No.1 is at his lowest ranking in ten years following early Players Championship exit
Justin Rose has fallen outside of the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since 2010. Rose was World No.1 as late as April 2019 but has endured a difficult eighteen months since.
The US Open champion is without a win since the 2019 Farmers Insurance and has continued his run of poor form with two missed cuts in his opening five PGA Tour starts this year.
In the case of Rose, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly why things have gone wrong. It would be all too easy to blame an equipment deal with Honma, which he first announced in January 2019. Rose and Honma partnered in a 10-club deal that would ultimately last a little over a year. His last win came during the time the pair worked together.
Whilst the cold case file remains open, it would seem the Englishman is as determined as ever to return to form and once again compete at the very top level. In an exclusive with Golf Monthly, Wayne 'Radar' Riley revealed a very recent conversation he had with the former World No.1: "I flew back from Florida with Justin Rose and had a couple of beers with him. We had a great chat and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s still determined as ever," Radar said.
The Australian continued: "As we were getting our baggage, I turned to him and said “you’re a Major Champion, you’ve won the Race to Dubai and FedExCup, you’ve been World No.1, do you still have the desire?’ He looked at me and said ‘I’ve got the same desire I had when I was 14.’ I feel as though he’s on the right path and he’s definitely one to watch.
"He has the bit between his teeth and he wants to go and do it again. He’s not fussed about getting back to World No.1, but he wants to get up there and win tournaments again. Watch this space."
The Englishman's run of inconsistent form began in 2020 with six missed cuts in his first ten PGA Tour appearances. There were glimpses of his best at the 2020 PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for ninth and four shots behind eventual winner, Collin Morikawa.
Whilst his 2021 season was a marginal improvement, Rose could only account for five top-10 finishes. His season was perhaps best defined by a T7 finish in the Masters but it was not enough to convince Padraig Harrington for a selection on the Ryder Cup team.
Whilst 2022 has proved to be a difficult season so far, spring often leads to increased optimism. In Rose's case, a return to Augusta National, where he has six top-10 finishes, may ignite the spark again. Queue the headline: "Rose Blooms In Augusta".
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
