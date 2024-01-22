Justin Rose Joins Collin Morikawa's TGL Team

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL is on hold for a year after its purpose-built arena was damaged in November, but plans for its eventual launch are still moving forward behind the scenes.

One of the six teams that will compete at the tech-infused contest is Los Angeles Golf Club, and it has now revealed its third signing, 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose.

The announcement was made via the team’s official Instagram account, with a message that read: “We got him! Welcome to the team, @justinprosee99 @wearelagc is thrilled to welcome you to Los Angeles, with you joining our team we’ll be unstoppable.”

While the TGL promises something very different to regular golf, its team aspect and format dubbed Modern Match Play is likely to play to Rose’s strengths, as evidenced by his assured performances for Team Europe in last year’s Ryder Cup win.

Rose will play alongside two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, who claimed his first PGA Tour win at September’s Fortinet Championship, with only one more signing to be confirmed.

Collin Morikawa is one of three signings confirmed for Los Angeles Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman certainly appears to have signed for a team with plenty of ambition if the calibre of investors backing it is anything to go by.

LAGC’s founding investors include tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, and Alexis Ohanian, the tech founder and venture capitalist behind Reddit. Other high-profile investors include US soccer star Alex Morgan and 2014 US Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West.

Following the announcement that the TGL had been postponed for a year after the arena’s air-supported dome was torn after the failure of a temporary power system, Woods and McIlroy each released statements expressing confidence it would ultimately be a success.

Woods said: "I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world.

"Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players.”

McIlroy commented: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

The announcement that Rose has joined LAGC suggests that, despite the wait for its inaugural season to begin, the TGL remains on track for a successful launch in January 2025.