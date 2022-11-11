Justin Rose Hoping To Move On To 2023 After A Difficult 'Year To Forget'
The former world number one Justin Rose has fallen down the rankings after a difficult time with injuries
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Justin Rose says he has already turned the page to 2023 after labelling 2022 as “a year to forget” with injuries hampering his performances throughout.
Former world number one Rose is sitting down in 75th in the World Rankings after recording just two top 10s from 21 starts last season, and with a Ryder Cup coming up next autumn he’s desperate to turn things around in 2023.
The 42-year-old is counting the start of the wraparound PGA Tour season as a fresh start after last year’s struggles, and he started well enough with a three-under round of 67 in the first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
Rose has struggled with injury of the last couple of years, with a back problem forcing him to withdraw from the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July.
Now, Rose is keen to say goodbye to 2022 and look ahead to a new year and a new start with the Ryder Cup at the end of it.
In his first Cadence Bank Houston Open start since 2018, Justin Rose opens with a 3-under 67. Seeks an 11th PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. pic.twitter.com/xcBWi3morPNovember 10, 2022
“I think I'm trying to look at this as 2023 already, do you know what I mean?” Rose said after his first round in Houston.
“So obviously the end of 2022, it's been a year to forget really for the most part, but I've had six or seven weeks back at home just trying to get 100 percent feeling good with my body. So that's been the positive of the last couple weeks is I'm feeling good.
“I'm able to go out there, do my job, practice a little bit, sink my teeth into it, which is great. But getting to sort of with that trend.
“So hopefully - last week missed the cut, but there was some signs and then obviously a stronger start this week. So hopefully I can kind of grow into these last three events of the season and then really build again into 2023 as a calendar year.”
One man who will be keeping a keen eye on Rose's form is European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who will need the Englishman as one of his leaders in Italy.
With the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter joining LIV Golf and highly unlikely to be considered, Rose will be one of the remaining veterans to mix in with some exciting youngsters for Europe.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
A Golfer's Dream: Flat In St Andrews With Own Putting Green On The Market
International buyers have already been in touch with estate agents about unique flat in the Home of Golf
By Paul Higham • Published
-
2021 Titleist T300 Iron Review
In this 2021 Titleist T300 Iron review, we test it out on the range and course to fully get to grips with what performance it will offer golfers
By Joel Tadman • Published