Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The International Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa - the second successive event in the country.
Last week, the Tour visited Eastern Cape for the SDC Championship, where Jordan Gumberg took the honours as well as a first prize of $255,000. That was from an overall person $1.5m, which was one of the smaller prize money payouts on the DP World Tour this season. There’s an identical sum and first prize at this week’s tournament, which takes place at Glendower Golf Club.
Overall, the DP World Tour season will hand out around $148.5 million in prize money this season, and some of that will go towards the leading player at the end of each phase.
Thanks to Rory McIlroy’s runner-up at the Dubai Invitational that began the International Swing phase, followed by his win at the following week’s Dubai Desert Classic, the four-time Major winner, who is playing in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, is set to claim the $200,000 bonus for finishing top.
However, there’s still the incentive for a player not otherwise exempt to gain entry to July’s lucrative Genesis Scottish Open. South African Zander Lombard is currently in pole position to take advantage, but will he get over the line here?
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open.
Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$165,000
|3rd
|$94,500
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16.050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,800
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|$10,650
|37th
|$10,350
|38th
|$10,050
|39th
|$9,750
|40th
|$9,450
|41st
|$9,150
|42nd
|$9,000
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,250
|45th
|$7,950
|46th
|$7,650
|47th
|$7,350
|48th
|$7,050
|49th
|$6,750
|50th
|$6,450
|51st
|$6,150
|52nd
|$5,850
|53rd
|$5,500
|54th
|$5,250
|55th
|$5,150
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,800
|58th
|$4,650
|59th
|$4,500
|60th
|$4,350
|61st
|$4,200
|62nd
|$4,050
|63rd
|$3,900
|64th
|$3,750
|65th
|$3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|$3,000
|70th
|$2,850
Who Are The Star Names In The Jonsson Workwear Open?
As well as Lombard, there are some other intriguing names in the field, including the last four winners on the DP World Tour - Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship, Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, Magical Kenya Open winner Darius van Driel and SDC Championship victor Jordan Gumberg.
Several other local players are also fancied to perform well, including four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, two-time victor Ockie Strydom, Darren Fichardt, who has five wins on the Tour, and last week’s runner-up, Robin Williams.
Another South African, JC Ritchie, who won the inaugural event in 2022, also plays, along with 2023 champion, German Nick Bachem. Andy Sullivan, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2015 South African Open Championship, which was played at the venue for this week’s event, is also in the field.
Where Is The Jonsson Workwear Open?
The third edition of the tournament takes place at its third different venue - Glendower Golf Club, in Edenvale, South Africa. The parkland course has also hosted several editions of the South African Open Championship.
What Is The Prize Money For The Jonsson Workwear Open?
Players will be competing for a purse of $1.5m at the Jonsson Workwear Open, an identical sum to the one on offer at last week’s SDC Championship. The winner will claim $255,000, while the runner-up will earn $165,000.
