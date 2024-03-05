Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Nick Bachem defends his title at the South Africa event as the International Swing stage of the DP World Tour season draws to a close

Nick Bachem with the Jonsson Workwear Open trophy following his 2023 win
Nick Bachem defends his Jonsson Workwear Open title
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The International Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa - the second successive event in the country.

Last week, the Tour visited Eastern Cape for the SDC Championship, where Jordan Gumberg took the honours as well as a first prize of $255,000. That was from an overall person $1.5m, which was one of the smaller prize money payouts on the DP World Tour this season. There’s an identical sum and first prize at this week’s tournament, which takes place at Glendower Golf Club.

Overall, the DP World Tour season will hand out around $148.5 million in prize money this season, and some of that will go towards the leading player at the end of each phase.

Thanks to Rory McIlroy’s runner-up at the Dubai Invitational that began the International Swing phase, followed by his win at the following week’s Dubai Desert Classic, the four-time Major winner, who is playing in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, is set to claim the $200,000 bonus for finishing top. 

However, there’s still the incentive for a player not otherwise exempt to gain entry to July’s lucrative Genesis Scottish Open. South African Zander Lombard is currently in pole position to take advantage, but will he get over the line here?

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open.

Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$255,000
2nd$165,000
3rd$94,500
4th$75,000
5th$63,600
6th$52,500
7th$45,000
8th$37,500
9th$33,600
10th$30,000
11th$27,600
12th$25,800
13th$24,150
14th$22,950
15th$22,050
16th$21,150
17th$20,250
18th$19,350
19th$18,600
20th$18,000
21st$17,400
22nd$16,950
23rd$16,500
24th$16.050
25th$15,600
26th$15,150
27th$14,700
28th$14,250
29th$13,800
30th$13,350
31st$12,800
32nd$12,450
33rd$12,000
34th$11,550
35th$11,000
36th$10,650
37th$10,350
38th$10,050
39th$9,750
40th$9,450
41st$9,150
42nd$9,000
43rd$8,850
44th$8,250
45th$7,950
46th$7,650
47th$7,350
48th$7,050
49th$6,750
50th$6,450
51st$6,150
52nd$5,850
53rd$5,500
54th$5,250
55th$5,150
56th$4,950
57th$4,800
58th$4,650
59th$4,500
60th$4,350
61st$4,200
62nd$4,050
63rd$3,900
64th$3,750
65th$3,600
66th$3,450
67th$3,300
68th$3,150
69th$3,000
70th$2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Jonsson Workwear Open?

Rikuya Hoshino takes a shot at the Magical Kenya Open

Rikuya Hoshino is hoping for his second DP World Tour win of the season

As well as Lombard, there are some other intriguing names in the field, including the last four winners on the DP World Tour - Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship, Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, Magical Kenya Open winner Darius van Driel and SDC Championship victor Jordan Gumberg.

Several other local players are also fancied to perform well, including four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, two-time victor Ockie Strydom, Darren Fichardt, who has five wins on the Tour, and last week’s runner-up, Robin Williams.

Another South African, JC Ritchie, who won the inaugural event in 2022, also plays, along with 2023 champion, German Nick Bachem. Andy Sullivan, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2015 South African Open Championship, which was played at the venue for this week’s event, is also in the field.

Where Is The Jonsson Workwear Open?

The third edition of the tournament takes place at its third different venue - Glendower Golf Club, in Edenvale, South Africa. The parkland course has also hosted several editions of the South African Open Championship.

