Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The International Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa - the second successive event in the country.

Last week, the Tour visited Eastern Cape for the SDC Championship, where Jordan Gumberg took the honours as well as a first prize of $255,000. That was from an overall person $1.5m, which was one of the smaller prize money payouts on the DP World Tour this season. There’s an identical sum and first prize at this week’s tournament, which takes place at Glendower Golf Club.

Overall, the DP World Tour season will hand out around $148.5 million in prize money this season, and some of that will go towards the leading player at the end of each phase.

Thanks to Rory McIlroy’s runner-up at the Dubai Invitational that began the International Swing phase, followed by his win at the following week’s Dubai Desert Classic, the four-time Major winner, who is playing in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, is set to claim the $200,000 bonus for finishing top.

However, there’s still the incentive for a player not otherwise exempt to gain entry to July’s lucrative Genesis Scottish Open. South African Zander Lombard is currently in pole position to take advantage, but will he get over the line here?

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open.

Jonsson Workwear Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16.050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,800 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,000 36th $10,650 37th $10,350 38th $10,050 39th $9,750 40th $9,450 41st $9,150 42nd $9,000 43rd $8,850 44th $8,250 45th $7,950 46th $7,650 47th $7,350 48th $7,050 49th $6,750 50th $6,450 51st $6,150 52nd $5,850 53rd $5,500 54th $5,250 55th $5,150 56th $4,950 57th $4,800 58th $4,650 59th $4,500 60th $4,350 61st $4,200 62nd $4,050 63rd $3,900 64th $3,750 65th $3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th $3,000 70th $2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Jonsson Workwear Open?

Rikuya Hoshino is hoping for his second DP World Tour win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Lombard, there are some other intriguing names in the field, including the last four winners on the DP World Tour - Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship, Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino, Magical Kenya Open winner Darius van Driel and SDC Championship victor Jordan Gumberg.

Several other local players are also fancied to perform well, including four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, two-time victor Ockie Strydom, Darren Fichardt, who has five wins on the Tour, and last week’s runner-up, Robin Williams.

Another South African, JC Ritchie, who won the inaugural event in 2022, also plays, along with 2023 champion, German Nick Bachem. Andy Sullivan, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2015 South African Open Championship, which was played at the venue for this week’s event, is also in the field.

Where Is The Jonsson Workwear Open? The third edition of the tournament takes place at its third different venue - Glendower Golf Club, in Edenvale, South Africa. The parkland course has also hosted several editions of the South African Open Championship.