'There's A Long Legal Process' - Jon Rahm Remains Coy Over LIV Golf Future

Jon Rahm says there is no update on his LIV Golf contract situation ahead of this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Spaniard recently said he is "more than willing to fulfil" his contract with 'LIV 1.0' but was noncommittal on whether he would be part of LIV 2.0. It has been reported he is still owed $150m by the league, which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

If LIV 2.0 does go ahead and Rahm chooses to be part of it, he would take an equity stake in the tour, which plans 10 events under the backing of private equity company BC Partners.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

"No, nothing's changed. It would be the same answer," Rahm told media at Wentworth on Tuesday.

"Well, there's a long legal process they have to go through before a lot of things fall into place. I really can't give you an answer right now.

"Like I said, I'm very close to expecting our fourth [child]. Hopefully playing good this week, and at the end of the year, whether we play in Abu Dhabi, Dubai or elsewhere, so until this current season is done, I really won't be able to give you an answer."

The two-time Major champion admitted he has not been involved with discussions over LIV's future and is happy to stick to his own golf.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think some players have had more involvement than others. I think some people have wanted to be more involved than others," he said.

"If there's anything I've learned the last, I would say, five, six years, it's that I don't know if I'm meant to be involved in the politics of this game. I don't think I'm suited for that line of work.

"Luckily I'm good at hitting a golf ball, and I think that's what I should be sticking to. But I haven't really been involved in that. Some players have. Obviously we all know Bryson has been quite involved."

He was also asked on whether the DP World Tour has an opportunity to capitalize following LIV 1.0 ending. Multiple LIV players have signed up for Q-School and Golf Monthly understands the DP World Tour has received plenty of enquiries from the team tour's players.

Rory McIlroy said the DP World Tour can benefit from LIV's demise, and Rahm gave a more balanced view.

"To be able to answer that, I think we need to know how exactly LIV 2.0 is going to shape up," he said.

"I think this is another opportunity for the DP World Tour to make some adjustments and gain some strength. That's a hundred percent.

"I think the Tour's in a good spot, and with the changes coming in the future, mainly in '28 on the PGA Tour, Guy [DPWT CEO, Kinnings] and his team are going to have to change some things, but that always opens doors to strengthen some areas.

"I think this next year and a half, year, is going to be possibly important to hopefully elevate the DP World Tour a little bit more."

'You need to have high quality ball striking to have a chance to win'

Rahm is making his fifth BMW PGA Championship appearance this week, and his record at Wentworth is very impressive with results of 2-T2-4-T13.

He said quality ball striking is the key this week, something that he excels in.

"It's been a good week for me for the most part, good chances to win," he said.

"I've had some thrilling finishes and some good moments in general. I don't know what to say as to why certain weeks work better than some others.

"If I had to say anything, it's a demanding golf course to a degree. You have a lot of variety of tee shots, for the most part narrow. You need to do a good job ball striking, and that's always going to set you up very nicely.

"But in general, you need to hit it very, very well. There's wind. There's trees. There's swirling. You need to have high quality ball striking to have a chance to win.

"I think you can see that throughout the quality of past champions and what they've been able to do.

"Obviously when you win, you need to do everything well, but the people that play consistently well here are the people that have control over the golf ball."