'Mr 51' Hoping PGA Tour Signature Events Open Up After Jon Rahm's LIV Move

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf move has big implications for the world of golf, from the strength of LIV to the merger, the world rankings and the Ryder Cup.

However, on a smaller scale, it also could have a huge impact on the career of one player - Mackenzie Hughes.

The Canadian agonisingly finished one spot shy of making the PGA Tour's signature events next season, where the top 50 automatically qualify for the huge purse, limited-field and, in some instances, no-cut events.

Hughes' 51st-place finish could well turn into a 50th-place now the PGA Tour has lost Rahm, who came 18th despite leading the standings heading into the Playoffs - which earned him a $4m bonus due to the Comcast Business Top 10.

Players being bumped up has been seen before when LIV Golf was launched, resulting in eight LIV players being removed from the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list and eight PGA Tour players being added in.

Michael Kim first asked the question on X after Rahm's LIV move was confirmed, writing: "So does this mean @MacHughesGolf finished 50th and is in all the signature events for next yr?"

Hughes was quick to respond, hoping that he would indeed get the bump up as it is "basically the same situation" as what happened last year.

"I’d guess yes because the tour has shown precedent in moving guys up once players leave for LIV," he said.

"After guys missed top 125 and playoffs last year, they were given full cards once guys left for LIV weeks later. Feel this is basically the same situation."

Another PGA Tour pro, Ben An, had his doubts though, saying he was told differently last year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"I guess no…? because season wrapped up at RSM… i remember asking them this question last year during KFT finals. Few players left before the KFT finals, so the guys outside 125 moved in.

"That would be nice. But they told me different things last year."

The PGA Tour has an awful lot on its plate right now with the merger negotiations and other potential investments not even to mention Jon Rahm's move. They'll surely be receiving questions from Mackenzie Hughes and others who will be looking to have the points lists altered.

There will be eight signature events on the PGA Tour in 2024, with the purses set at a huge $20m, aside from The Sentry in the first week of January that carries a $15m prize pool.

Mackenzie Hughes, currently ranked 66th in the world, has two PGA Tour wins to his name. His maiden win came at the 2016 RSM Classic before securing the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.