John Daly Reveals 'Emergency Hand Surgery' In Social Media Post
The two-time Major winner revealed the news on Instagram, where he also pledged to be back in action soon
John Daly has undergone emergency hand surgery in Tampa, Florida.
The two-time Major winner revealed the news on his Instagram Stories, which was shared on X by NUCLRGOLF. Daly posted an image of him in a hospital bed with his left hand bandaged up following the surgery.
In a caption accompanying the image, he wrote: “Emergency hand surgery. Thankful went great & Doc McClimans for taking care of me. Be back playing in no time!”
🚨🏥👋🏻 NEW: Golf legend John Daly reveals he’s been hospitalized following emergency hand surgery. Get well soon, John! @PGA_JohnDaly pic.twitter.com/X7lS75XPYGJanuary 14, 2025
The 58-year-old didn’t reveal any more details about the nature of the surgery or the reason for it, but later, he reiterated that sentiment, responding to messages from fans by writing” Thank you to Doc McClimans for getting me mended back! Should be hitting em again soon! Thx for all the messages.”
Nowadays, Daly most often competes on the PGA Tour Champions. In the 2024 season, he made 16 appearances on the over-50s circuit, culminating in his withdrawal from August’s during the second round after a flare-up of osteoarthritis in his left hand.
Following the withdrawal, Daly posted an X: “Unfortunately I had to WD yesterday for osteoarthritis in my left hand after my 2nd shot on 6 hitting the hard ground causing a flare up….hoping to get thru next 4 months after drs injections.”
The Wild Thing was last seen in competitive action at December’s PNC Championship, where he and son John Daly II finished T8 in the tournament the pair won in 2021. He was then filmed hitting a shot across a road as part of his New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The latest surgery comes after a series of injury issues for the star in recent years. Days after the 2022 PNC Championship, he underwent knee replacement surgery, before he withdrew from the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill with an unspecified injury.
The following month, he withdrew from the Senior PGA Championship after 13 holes. On that occasion, he criticized the state of the tee boxes at Fields Ranch East on X (then Twitter), accompanied by an image of his legs and feet, which appeared swollen. In 2024, Daly withdrew from The Open on the Friday morning because of a knee injury.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
