John Daly Reveals 'Emergency Hand Surgery' In Social Media Post

John Daly has undergone emergency hand surgery in Tampa, Florida.

The two-time Major winner revealed the news on his Instagram Stories, which was shared on X by NUCLRGOLF. Daly posted an image of him in a hospital bed with his left hand bandaged up following the surgery.

In a caption accompanying the image, he wrote: “Emergency hand surgery. Thankful went great & Doc McClimans for taking care of me. Be back playing in no time!”

🚨🏥👋🏻 NEW: Golf legend John Daly reveals he’s been hospitalized following emergency hand surgery. Get well soon, John! @PGA_JohnDaly pic.twitter.com/X7lS75XPYGJanuary 14, 2025

The 58-year-old didn’t reveal any more details about the nature of the surgery or the reason for it, but later, he reiterated that sentiment, responding to messages from fans by writing” Thank you to Doc McClimans for getting me mended back! Should be hitting em again soon! Thx for all the messages.”

Nowadays, Daly most often competes on the PGA Tour Champions. In the 2024 season, he made 16 appearances on the over-50s circuit, culminating in his withdrawal from August’s during the second round after a flare-up of osteoarthritis in his left hand.

Following the withdrawal, Daly posted an X: “Unfortunately I had to WD yesterday for osteoarthritis in my left hand after my 2nd shot on 6 hitting the hard ground causing a flare up….hoping to get thru next 4 months after drs injections.”

The Wild Thing was last seen in competitive action at December’s PNC Championship, where he and son John Daly II finished T8 in the tournament the pair won in 2021. He was then filmed hitting a shot across a road as part of his New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daly most recently played competitively alongside his son in the PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest surgery comes after a series of injury issues for the star in recent years. Days after the 2022 PNC Championship, he underwent knee replacement surgery, before he withdrew from the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill with an unspecified injury.

The following month, he withdrew from the Senior PGA Championship after 13 holes. On that occasion, he criticized the state of the tee boxes at Fields Ranch East on X (then Twitter), accompanied by an image of his legs and feet, which appeared swollen. In 2024, Daly withdrew from The Open on the Friday morning because of a knee injury.