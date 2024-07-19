John Daly Becomes Second Past Champion To Withdraw From 2024 Open
The 1995 Open champion is out with a knee injury
John Daly has become the latest past champion to withdraw from the 152nd Open.
The 1995 St Andrews champion pulled out of the championship on Friday morning due to a knee injury.
Daly carded an 11-over-par 82 on Thursday at Royal Troon, which was the same score as Ernie Els who also withdrew. Els cited a back injury.
The American, who also won the 1991 PGA Championship, was due to begin his second round at 1:37pm local time (8:37am) alongside amateur Santiago de la Fuente and Aaron Rai.
Daly has struggled with his knees in the past and regularly takes a cart during the PGA Championship and PGA Tour Champions events. He has had surgery on both knees and also has had his left knee replaced in December 2022.
"For me, I've had probably more surgeries probably than Tiger," he said in 2022. "They just keep adding up over the last five years. But I get this metal put in this knee, hell, I got more metal than the Bionic Man does."
The 58-year-old now has just two Opens left before his exemption runs out, with his final appearance in golf's oldest Major set to be at Royal Birkdale in 2026.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Arkanas native hasn't made the cut in The Open since Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2012 where he was an impressive T18th.
As well as Daly and Els, France's Romain Langasque also withdrew from the tournament. He called it a day after seven holes of round one.
Daly has played 11 events on the PGA Tour Champions this year, with one top-25 finish. His last victory came in May 2017 at the Insperity Invitational, although he did win the PNC Championship with son John Daly II in 2021.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Who Is Daniel Brown's Caddie?
Daniel Brown has his younger brother, and accomplished golfer, Ben on the bag at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Past Champion Ernie Els Withdraws From 152nd Open
The two-time Claret Jug winner withdrew after shooting an 82 in round one at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Past Champion Ernie Els Withdraws From 152nd Open
The two-time Claret Jug winner withdrew after shooting an 82 in round one at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Open Projected Cut And Live Leaderboard: Day 2 At Royal Troon As Lowry Moves Into Joint Lead; Marcel Siem Goes Out In 32; Woods Starts Second Round
Daniel Brown and Shane Lowry starred on Thursday at Troon - follow along to see who takes the 36-hole lead and who makes the cut
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'It Was Brutal' - How Changing Winds Caused Havoc In First Round Of Open Championship
The changing winds at Royal Troon confounded the best players in the world on day one, forcing many to abandon their game plans
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How All 17 LIV Golfers Fared On Day One Of The 2024 Open
Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge and sits just outside of the top-10 after 18 holes at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘I Played This Wind Two Weeks Ago’ - Lowry’s Early Troon Scouting Mission Pays Off For Lowest First Round Major Score
The 37-year-old carded a five-under-par first round to sit one back of the lead of The Open Championship, with Lowry crediting a scouting trip a fortnight ago for his excellent play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Facing Another Missed Cut After Struggling In First Round Of Open Championship
The 15-time Major champion battled to a disappointing eight-over 79 in his first round of the Open Championship at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Postage Stamp Stats Show World's Best Players Are Right Over Par 3 Comments
The par-3 eighth at Royal Troon has already seen 20 double bogeys or worse in the first round of the Open Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'It Was Very Thoughtful And I Was Appreciative Of It' - Bryson DeChambeau Confirms Contact With Tiger Woods
Following his second US Open victory in June, DeChambeau revealed that the 15-time Major winner came up and congratulated him on the range at The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Published