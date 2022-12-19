John Daly To Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery Days After PNC Heroics
The American will have the operation just days after he and son John Daly II finished second in the PNC Championship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
John Daly and his son, John Daly II, may have missed out on a second successive PNC Championship trophy, finishing runner-up to Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, but it was a remarkable performance given its proximity to the two-time Major winner’s latest surgery.
Just three days after the pair completed a second round featuring 11 birdies and an eagle to finish two behind the Singhs, the 56-year-old will undergo full knee replacement surgery. At the tournament, Daly explained it will be his last appearance for the forseeable future. He said: "I'm getting my knee replacement done Wednesday, full knee replacement. So I'll be out for a while."
Daly also had empathy for fellow PNC Championship competitor Tiger Woods. The 15-time Major winner has been managing injuries of his own. He recently developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, while he has also struggled at points during his other appearances in 2022 as he recovers from a leg injury sustained in a car accident last year. Daly said: “I can’t imagine how much pain he’s in, but I know mine is - I had [my right knee replaced] three years ago, and it’s no fun when you can’t walk and can’t turn and be able to get out and practice enough and complete, which I can’t do right now really.
“I pray for Tiger. I hope his leg holds up and gets fixed because we need him on the Tour. For me, I’ve had probably more surgeries probably than Tiger. They just keep adding up over the last five years. But I get this metal put in this knee. Hell, I got more metal than the Bionic Man does.”
Woods and Daly used carts during the tournament, which the latter says he’s happy to do even though he his game finds it doesn't help his game. He said: “I’m not embarrassed to take a cart. It’s not helping my golf game by any means. I would rather walk and play golf because then you have time to settle down on a good hole or a bad hole, and you’re walking instead of just getting in the cart and going up and hitting the shot. It’s actually a big disadvantage. But if I could walk, I’d definitely do it.”
Daly's knee replacement will be the latest in a string of operations the American has faced over the years, including having his other knee replaced and undergoing surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020.
Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How To Shoot Seventy In Your Seventies
Golfers in their seventies should not laugh off the idea that they can beat their age. Carly Frost explains how to make this a reality
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Lee Westwood Says LIV Golf Offers Certainty Craved By Sponsors
The former World No.1 thinks sponsors will can have more confidence of big names playing events than on other tours
By Mike Hall • Published