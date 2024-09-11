How Much Money Has Joaquin Niemann Won In 2024?

Joaquin Niemann continues to impress in 2024 and, throughout this year's LIV Golf season, his performances have given him a great chance of securing the League's $18 million top prize.

A multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2022 Genesis Invitational, before joining LIV Golf, Niemann heads into the League's final solo tournament just three points behind Jon Rahm and, if he were to beat the Spaniard, he would claim an $18 million payday. He currently leads the LIV Golf money list.

It's been the Chilean's best and most consistent season to date and, in this piece, we have taken a look at his results and how much money the 25-year-old has secured throughout the year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To begin with, Niemann featured in a number of DP World Tour events before LIV's season started in February. From November to January, he played the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open and Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Regarding results, Niemann claimed a solo fifth, a victory and a tie for fourth. These accumulated to $883,500, with the main stand outs being $382,500 and $389,000 for the ISPS Handa Australian Open win and Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Claiming almost a million dollars prior to the beginning of the LIV Golf season, Niemann started the League's season extremely strong, as he shot a 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba in the opening round. From there, he defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win $4 million.

Although Niemann finished in a tie for 30th and secured $162,500 in Las Vegas, he then picked up another win in Jeddah, adding another $4 million to his tally. Following his hot start, a tie for fourth followed in Hong Kong, which equated to a $900,000 payday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Niemann then finished in a tie for ninth, third and seventh to claim $385,500 in Miami, $920,000 in Adelaide and $522,500 in Singapore, which put him firmly in first place within the LIV Golf individual standings.

Although Niemann seemed to be cruising, the Chilean could only manage a tie for 22nd and a tie for 39th in the Masters and PGA Championship, with almost $250,000 being picked up in the process.

Turning his attention back to the LIV Golf League, Niemann produced his worst finish of the season so far at LIV Golf Houston, with a tie for 32nd giving him $151,600. Importantly, Niemann then bounced back with a number of strong results, as he finished tied third at LIV Golf Nashville, tied sixth at LIV Golf Andalucia and tied second at LIV Golf UK.

In those three starts, the 25-year-old claimed $1,000,000, $608,333 and $1,583,333 paydays, before picking up $273,000 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Rahm and Niemann lead the individual standings going into the final solo event of 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niemann is three points behind Rahm in the standings heading into Chicago and, if he does finish ahead of the Legion XIII captain, he will secure the $18 million top prize. Along with the individual aspect, there is also the team trophy which, if Torque GC were to win, would add $14 million between them.

Finally, it's not just LIV Golf where Niemann can add to his incredible year, with the Chilean 19th in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings.

Although unclear as to how many events on the circuit, if he does finish inside the top 70 of the rankings he will qualify for the Abu Dhabi Championship, whilst the top 50 make it to the DP World Tour Championship.

Joaquin Niemann's Earnings 2024