Joaquin Niemann Backs Tougher Version Of Kevin Na’s LIV Golf Major-Pathway Idea
The IronHeads captain called for LIV winners and the season's top-16 players to receive Major exemptions, and his Torque peer agreed to a certain extent...
Fresh off the back of a 2025 Masters invite alongside Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann has voiced his support for Kevin Na's idea that all LIV winners and a select number of the circuit's top talent should earn exemptions into all of the Majors every year.
Niemann's fellow LIV captain, Na told Golf Monthly earlier this week that he believes each event winner - plus the top-16 in the final standings - should be exempt into all four Major championships moving forward.
Na argued that there are only 13 LIV tournaments each season and that with such a strong field, anyone who comes out on top is therefore equally capable of doing so at one of the four biggest events on the planet.
Torque leader, Niemann mostly agreed with his IronHeads GC counterpart on how LIV's Major exemption pathway should look but outlined a slightly more stringent cut-off point than the 16 best players each season.
Niemann said: "I would look at the rankings - whoever is the most consistent during the year has the chance to play at all the Majors next season. I would say the top-10 in the LIV rankings.
"LIV winners could be a way to do it, too, because if you are winning tournaments then you have a chance to win Majors. But, at the end of the day, I think it’s going to be pretty much the same with the top-10. They will all most likely win anyway."
According to his own theoretical pathway, Niemann would be in the field for each of the biggest championships during 2025 after winning twice last year and ending runner-up behind Jon Rahm in LIV's individual-season standings.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, the harsh reality for the Torque GC captain is that he is only currently in two - The Open and now The Masters following good news earlier in the week.
Explaining how he came to learn he had been offered a start at the 89th Masters, the Chilean shared: "It’s pretty special that they invited me back again into The Masters. They called me [on Tuesday] - I had a phone call from one of the representatives of Augusta, calling on behalf of Fred Ridley - saying that I was invited on behalf of the good play lately. I had to wait until 10am [on Wednesday] to make it official."
Going on to say that he was hopeful of an invite into the PGA Championship as well, Niemann insisted he was just grateful for the Major starts he currently has and plans to create a more concrete schedule for himself by enjoying a good week at one of his current opportunities.
Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann have accepted invitations to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament. pic.twitter.com/CX4OoiAeBBJanuary 8, 2025
He continued: "LIV is fighting to get the best players spots straight into all the Majors, but for now… last year was the first year that I was not secure into the Majors and I was able to get into three of those.
"This year, I’ve started with Augusta. I’m just happy to be in and have the chance to play again.
"Playing well is the only way to get into most likely the US Open, which I’m going to be missing, but I just need to have a good week at one of the others and I’ll be in there, too."
NIEMANN ON RETAINING TRUST IN TORQUE AND THEIR 2025 GOALS
Niemann - who claimed his first LIV victory at Mayakoba last term, before following that up with success in Jeddah - proudly watched on as Carlos Ortiz scooped his own maiden title in Houston and Sebastian Munoz topped the individual podium at the season-ending Team Championship.
Despite four individual wins on the year and multiple finishes between second and fifth, Torque failed to secure a team prize at all - a significant dip compared to the season prior where they collectively triumphed on four occasions, not helped by a drop-off in Mito Pereira's form.
But Niemann insists he is not worried about his fellow Chilean and is backing the three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner to come good again in the coming months.
He said: "Last year showed how hard it was to win team events. For me, it was a great year. I know I could have done better, yes, but Carlos [Ortiz] had a great year - he won in Houston and was pretty consistent. He had some really good finishes.
"Sebastian [Munoz] had a really good season as well, a lot of his scores went towards the team score. And then Mito [Pereira] didn’t have his best year, but we all know the potential of Mito.
"If he can do what he did in 2023 when he was in contention a lot of weeks and finished I think top-10 in the rankings, we will have a good chance to win the season."
And winning the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship is the only target Niemann is relaying to his roster, with Torque's captain stating he had no plans on changing his quartet between campaigns.
Niemann continued: "It’s hard to win, there are some pretty strong teams out there and we need to play good in all rounds - especially on Sunday - to have a chance. I feel like we’ve done that, but sometimes we’ve missed Friday and we haven’t started hot.
"I know it can happen anytime, we had some good finishes and we were pretty consistent inside the top-five, but we just didn’t win. Team-wise, we’ve got to improve a lot, we’ve got to play a lot better.
"We know our goals and that’s to be winning the [Team Championship]. We have to play better, it’s as simple as that. I trust my team, and I know with these four guys we can win the season. Whenever I don’t have that trust, I will be changing teams, but I do believe that we can win."
'I LOVE IT' - NIEMANN ON LIV'S PLAYER-FOCUSED 2025 SCHEDULE
Torque's quest to follow in the footsteps of Cameron Smith's Ripper GC begins in Saudi Arabia between February 6-8 and goes on to take in new locations such as Mexico City, Korea, and Indianapolis after LIV released its full 2025 schedule earlier this month.
Niemann was full of praise for the new-look calendar - which features tournaments in the immediate build-up to all four Majors, following on from feedback by some players who felt they were marginally undercooked heading into golf's biggest championships.
On the new schedule, Niemann said: "The new calendar is pretty good, I love it. I love the fact that we can have a nice off-season to prepare and get ready, and then it gets really intense from the first week of February to the end of August.
"I like the calendar how it is right now. We’re going to a few new places and a few other places that we’ve already been to and I love them. Going back to Riyadh, we might have a few interesting things going on that week, so I’m pretty excited for that.
"Going back to Australia in the summer time is going to be… the course is going to be firmer, it’s going to be a little different. That’s going to be fun, and we know how the atmosphere is there. Hong Kong, Valderrama, Singapore - they’re all really fun stops.
"The communication between the players and the league has been so good. At the end of the day, the league wants the best for the players, and asking the players how the calendar could work better for them to get better for the Majors…
"At the end of the day, us winning Majors is going to help the league, too. I like the way it’s been set up now. That’s why I said before that I love the calendar how it is right now. I feel like it can be used to our advantage."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
‘If She Can Win More On Tour Then The Majors Will Follow' - Leading Analyst On How Charley Hull Can Kickstart Her Major Career
Golf broadcaster Sophie Walker shares her thoughts on how one of the best female players yet to win a Major can make it happen in 2025
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Accidentally Throws Club Into The Crowd Before Miracle Escape
Hideki Matsuyama threw his driver into the crowd and had a miraculous escape from the trees to card the most memorable birdie of the year so far in Hawaii
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 5 Golfers To Have Dropped Out Of The LIV Golf League
Take a look at the players that will miss out on playing for millions this year after dropping out of the LIV Golf League
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch Amateur Golfer Make Hole-In-One Over Bryson DeChambeau's House - And Pocket $100K
Bryson DeChambeau offered one amateur golfer $100,000 to make the same hole-in-one over his house that went viral - and he did it with ease
By Paul Higham Published
-
Should LIV Golf Do Away With Relegation?
Bubba Watson and Branden Grace have both returned to LIV Golf for 2025 after being relegated last season
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Not For One Second Did We Think Of Anyone Else' - Stinger GC Captain Louis Oosthuizen Explains Branden Grace Return
The re-signing of Branden Grace to Stinger GC has led to fans questioning the decision but, according to their captain, they didn't think about any other player
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kevin Na On Why LIV Golf Korea Will Be 'Massive' For Both The Country And His League
LIV Golf Korea is set to make its debut as part of the 54-hole circuit in May, with Kevin Na's IronHeads GC featuring three players born in the country
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Joaquin Niemann And Nicolai Hojgaard Accept Masters Invites
The LIV player has received an invite for the second year in a row while Nicolai Hojgaard will join twin brother Rasmus at Augusta for the first time in April...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I’m Happy With My Decision And I Knew That May Have Been A Possibility’ - Abraham Ancer On LIV Golf Major Exemptions And The Presidents Cup
The Fireballs GC star remains positive on his move to LIV Golf and is hopeful that the circuit can receive Major exemptions going into the future
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Tom McKibbin To Join LIV Golf In ‘Lucrative Multi-Year’ Deal
The 22-year-old is reportedly set to pen a multi-year deal to join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side, just a few months after securing a PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour
By Matt Cradock Published