Jessica Korda To Miss Rest Of LPGA Tour Season Through Injury
The American revealed the news on Instagram after last playing almost a month ago
Jessica Korda has announced that a back injury has ended her season with just one regular LPGA Tour event and the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship to play.
The World No.16, who last played in the LET's Aramco Team Series New York in October, announced the news on Instagram. She wrote: “Unfortunately, my season has come to an end with a back injury. Playing anything further would have made my recovery a lot longer, so per doctor recommendation and talking to my team, we’ve decided that this is the right call.”
A post shared by Jessica Korda (@thejessicakorda) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It is an unfortunate end to the season for the 29-year-old that included her best-ever performance in a Major - runner-up in April’s Chevron Championship. That was the first of two strong displays in Majors this year, after also finishing tied for 10th in the Women’s PGA Championship. Korda also had another runner-up finish in August’s Aramco Team Series Sotogrande behind her younger sister, Nelly.
Despite her season being curtailed, Korda vowed to come back stronger next year. She continued: “I’m beyond bummed. I haven’t had the most luck when it comes to injuries in my career, nonetheless I’m going to keep on keeping on. Excited to be back next year for my 13th season on tour healthier and stronger.”
Korda has suffered a succession of injuries in recent years. She was forced to withdraw from the 2017 Solheim Cup with a wrist injury. Then, later that year, she underwent jaw surgery. Her luck didn’t improve in 2018 when she suffered a forearm injury, and she was forced to withdraw from the 2020 AIG Women’s Open for medical reasons. Even this year, Korda's most recent injury is not her first. She also suffered an intercostal muscle sprain in February.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
