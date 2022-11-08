Jessica Korda To Miss Rest Of LPGA Tour Season Through Injury

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jessica Korda has announced that a back injury has ended her season with just one regular LPGA Tour event and the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship to play.

The World No.16, who last played in the LET's Aramco Team Series New York in October, announced the news on Instagram. She wrote: “Unfortunately, my season has come to an end with a back injury. Playing anything further would have made my recovery a lot longer, so per doctor recommendation and talking to my team, we’ve decided that this is the right call.”

It is an unfortunate end to the season for the 29-year-old that included her best-ever performance in a Major - runner-up in April’s Chevron Championship. That was the first of two strong displays in Majors this year, after also finishing tied for 10th in the Women’s PGA Championship. Korda also had another runner-up finish in August’s Aramco Team Series Sotogrande behind her younger sister, Nelly.

Despite her season being curtailed, Korda vowed to come back stronger next year. She continued: “I’m beyond bummed. I haven’t had the most luck when it comes to injuries in my career, nonetheless I’m going to keep on keeping on. Excited to be back next year for my 13th season on tour healthier and stronger.”

Korda has suffered a succession of injuries in recent years. She was forced to withdraw from the 2017 Solheim Cup with a wrist injury. Then, later that year, she underwent jaw surgery. Her luck didn’t improve in 2018 when she suffered a forearm injury, and she was forced to withdraw from the 2020 AIG Women’s Open for medical reasons. Even this year, Korda's most recent injury is not her first. She also suffered an intercostal muscle sprain in February.