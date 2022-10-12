Aramco Team Series New York Field, Preview And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The fifth tournament in this year's Aramco Team Series takes place at Ferry Point as the unique LET event continues.

The Series features 26 teams of four competing over the first two days, with each team comprising three professionals and one amateur. Then, in the final round of the 54 hole contest, it becomes an individual battle for the title. For the team part of the tournament, each captain chooses one player in a pre-tournament draft, with another pro selected randomly. An amateur player then completes each team. As well as significant prize money, the competition also offers Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and is part of the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.

Not surprisingly, with the stakes so high the Series has attracted strong fields, and that's no different this week, with the likes of Amundi Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson, who is making her Aramco Team Series debut, 2014 Chevron Championship winner Lexi Thompson and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist appearing.

However, it's another two high-profile players who are likely to grab most of the early attention - the Korda sisters, with the Americans enjoying plenty of success in the previous tournament at Sotogrande in Spain. Jessica led her team to victory in the team competition, as they finished one shot ahead of Pauline Roussin's team. Then, her younger sister, World No.4 Nelly, overturned a seven-shot deficit to win the individual competition, finishing three shots ahead of Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino.

That was almost a repeat of last year's outcome in New York. Back then, Jessica once again led her team to victory, but her sister could only finish runner-up in the individual event behind Charley Hull. Hull returns this year hoping for a repeat of that success as she aims to build on her victory in the Ascendant LPGA earlier in the month. World No.19 Leona Maguire is another hoping to perform well after she won her first LPGA Tour event earlier this year in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

Players are competing for a purse of $1m, with the money split evenly between the team event and the individual competition. The winning team will earn $105,000 while the winner of the individual competition claims $75,000.

Below is the field and prize breakdown for the Aramco Team Series New York.



Aramco Team Series New York Field 2022

Beth Allen

Carmen Alonso

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Krista Bakker

Laura Beveridge

Becky Brewerton

Lina Boqvist

Carlota Ciganda

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Annabel Dimmock

Julia Engstrom

Laura Fuenfstueck

Nicole Garcia

Emma Grechi

Natalie Gulbis

Johanna Gustavsson

Lydia Hall

Caroline Hedwall

Brooke Henderson

Maria Hernandez

Kylie Henry

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Whitney Hillier

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Charley Hull

Nuria Iturrioz

Felicity Johnson

Jessica Karlsson

In-Kyung Kim

Tiia Koivisto

Noora Komulainen

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Karolin Lampert

Bronte Law

Camilla Lennarth

Pernilla Lindberg

Karoline Lund

Leona Maguire

Lucie Malchirand

Tvesa Malik

Kim Metraux

Anne-Charlotte Mora

Becky Morgan

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Lee-Anne Pace

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Manon De Roey

Pauline Roussin

Madelene Sagstrom

Agathe Sauzon

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Smilla Tarning Soenderby

Klara Spilkova

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Michele Thomson

Lexi Thompson

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Anne Van Dam

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linda Wessberg

Kelly Whaley

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Christine Wolf

Liz Young

Aramco Team Series New York Team Competition Prize Money

Position Prize Money Per Team 1st $105,000 2nd $60,000 3rd $30,000 4th $26,520 5th $23,808 6th $21,720 7th $19,196 8th $17,726 9th $17,240 10th $16,776 11th $16,312 12th $15,848 13th $15,384 14th $14,170 15th $13,956 16th $13,242 17th $13,010 18th $12,778 19th $12,547 20th $12,267 21st $3,750 22nd $3,750 23rd $3,750 24th $3,750 25th $3,750 26th $3,750

Aramco Team Series New York Individual Competition Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $75,000 2nd $45,000 3rd $30,000 4th $22,500 5th $18,000 6th $15,550 7th $14,000 8th $12,500 9th $12,000 10th $11,500 11th $11,000 12th $10,500 13th $10,000 14th $9,500 15th $9,000 16th $8,750 17th $8,500 18th $8,250 19th $8,000 20th $7,750 21st $7,500 22nd $7,250 23rd $7,000 24th $6,750 25th $6,500 26th $6,250 27th $6,000 28th $5,750 29th $5,500 30th $5,250 31st $5,050 32nd $4,800 33rd $4,600 34th $4,450 35th $4,300 36th $4,150 37th $4,000 38th $3,850 39th $3,700 40th $3,550 41st $3,400 42nd $3,250 43rd $3,100 44th $2,950 45th $2,850 46th $2,750 47th $2,650 48th $2,550 49th $2,450 50th $2,350 51st $2,250 52nd $2,150 53rd $2,050 54th $1,950 55th $1,850 56th $1,700 57th $1,650 58th $1,600 59th $1,550 60th $1,500

How Does The Aramco Team Series Work? The Aramco Team Series sees professional players compete alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days, before the final day makes way for an individual competition.