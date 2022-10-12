Aramco Team Series New York Field, Preview And Prize Money
Some of the world's best players are in the field for the fifth of the year's unique tournaments in New York
The fifth tournament in this year's Aramco Team Series takes place at Ferry Point as the unique LET event continues.
The Series features 26 teams of four competing over the first two days, with each team comprising three professionals and one amateur. Then, in the final round of the 54 hole contest, it becomes an individual battle for the title. For the team part of the tournament, each captain chooses one player in a pre-tournament draft, with another pro selected randomly. An amateur player then completes each team. As well as significant prize money, the competition also offers Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and is part of the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.
Not surprisingly, with the stakes so high the Series has attracted strong fields, and that's no different this week, with the likes of Amundi Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson, who is making her Aramco Team Series debut, 2014 Chevron Championship winner Lexi Thompson and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist appearing.
However, it's another two high-profile players who are likely to grab most of the early attention - the Korda sisters, with the Americans enjoying plenty of success in the previous tournament at Sotogrande in Spain. Jessica led her team to victory in the team competition, as they finished one shot ahead of Pauline Roussin's team. Then, her younger sister, World No.4 Nelly, overturned a seven-shot deficit to win the individual competition, finishing three shots ahead of Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino.
That was almost a repeat of last year's outcome in New York. Back then, Jessica once again led her team to victory, but her sister could only finish runner-up in the individual event behind Charley Hull. Hull returns this year hoping for a repeat of that success as she aims to build on her victory in the Ascendant LPGA earlier in the month. World No.19 Leona Maguire is another hoping to perform well after she won her first LPGA Tour event earlier this year in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.
Players are competing for a purse of $1m, with the money split evenly between the team event and the individual competition. The winning team will earn $105,000 while the winner of the individual competition claims $75,000.
Below is the field and prize breakdown for the Aramco Team Series New York.
Aramco Team Series New York Field 2022
- Beth Allen
- Carmen Alonso
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Krista Bakker
- Laura Beveridge
- Becky Brewerton
- Lina Boqvist
- Carlota Ciganda
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Annabel Dimmock
- Julia Engstrom
- Laura Fuenfstueck
- Nicole Garcia
- Emma Grechi
- Natalie Gulbis
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Lydia Hall
- Caroline Hedwall
- Brooke Henderson
- Maria Hernandez
- Kylie Henry
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Whitney Hillier
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Charley Hull
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Felicity Johnson
- Jessica Karlsson
- In-Kyung Kim
- Tiia Koivisto
- Noora Komulainen
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Karolin Lampert
- Bronte Law
- Camilla Lennarth
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Karoline Lund
- Leona Maguire
- Lucie Malchirand
- Tvesa Malik
- Kim Metraux
- Anne-Charlotte Mora
- Becky Morgan
- Chiara Noja
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Manon De Roey
- Pauline Roussin
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Agathe Sauzon
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Smilla Tarning Soenderby
- Klara Spilkova
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Michele Thomson
- Lexi Thompson
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Anne Van Dam
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linda Wessberg
- Kelly Whaley
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Christine Wolf
- Liz Young
Aramco Team Series New York Team Competition Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money Per Team
|1st
|$105,000
|2nd
|$60,000
|3rd
|$30,000
|4th
|$26,520
|5th
|$23,808
|6th
|$21,720
|7th
|$19,196
|8th
|$17,726
|9th
|$17,240
|10th
|$16,776
|11th
|$16,312
|12th
|$15,848
|13th
|$15,384
|14th
|$14,170
|15th
|$13,956
|16th
|$13,242
|17th
|$13,010
|18th
|$12,778
|19th
|$12,547
|20th
|$12,267
|21st
|$3,750
|22nd
|$3,750
|23rd
|$3,750
|24th
|$3,750
|25th
|$3,750
|26th
|$3,750
Aramco Team Series New York Individual Competition Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$75,000
|2nd
|$45,000
|3rd
|$30,000
|4th
|$22,500
|5th
|$18,000
|6th
|$15,550
|7th
|$14,000
|8th
|$12,500
|9th
|$12,000
|10th
|$11,500
|11th
|$11,000
|12th
|$10,500
|13th
|$10,000
|14th
|$9,500
|15th
|$9,000
|16th
|$8,750
|17th
|$8,500
|18th
|$8,250
|19th
|$8,000
|20th
|$7,750
|21st
|$7,500
|22nd
|$7,250
|23rd
|$7,000
|24th
|$6,750
|25th
|$6,500
|26th
|$6,250
|27th
|$6,000
|28th
|$5,750
|29th
|$5,500
|30th
|$5,250
|31st
|$5,050
|32nd
|$4,800
|33rd
|$4,600
|34th
|$4,450
|35th
|$4,300
|36th
|$4,150
|37th
|$4,000
|38th
|$3,850
|39th
|$3,700
|40th
|$3,550
|41st
|$3,400
|42nd
|$3,250
|43rd
|$3,100
|44th
|$2,950
|45th
|$2,850
|46th
|$2,750
|47th
|$2,650
|48th
|$2,550
|49th
|$2,450
|50th
|$2,350
|51st
|$2,250
|52nd
|$2,150
|53rd
|$2,050
|54th
|$1,950
|55th
|$1,850
|56th
|$1,700
|57th
|$1,650
|58th
|$1,600
|59th
|$1,550
|60th
|$1,500
How Does The Aramco Team Series Work?
The Aramco Team Series sees professional players compete alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days, before the final day makes way for an individual competition.
What Is The Prize Money For The Aramco Team Series?
There is a prize purse of $1m in each tournament, split equally between the team and individual events. That is a tweak to last year's format, which saw $800,000 go to the team competition and the remaining $200,000 to the individual competition.