Jason Gore Joins PGA Tour To Assist Player Relations

Former PGA Tour player Jason Gore has been appointed Senior Vice President, Player Advisor to commissioner Jay Monahan in a move to strengthen the relationship between the Tour and its membership.

Explaining the reason for the appointment, Monahan said in a memo: “We are thrilled to welcome the Gores back to the Tour and know Jason’s work will have a profound impact on our efforts to continually serve our players and elevate our organisation. The addition of his perspective and experience in conjunction with our team’s existing knowledge will contribute greatly to this next chapter of the Tour’s success.”

It's not the first role Gore has held with a view to bridging the gap between an organisation and its members. Indeed, in taking up the role, Gore leaves his position as Managing Director, Player Relations at the USGA.

Speaking to Golf Digest (opens in new tab) on what his new role will entail, Gore said: “Really, the main thing is to do a lot of listening. Listen to a lot of these players and see what happens. I think the job I did at the USGA, there’s a language… I say I speak ‘Tour.’ I’m someone who has walked in their shoes. I walked down the 18th hole with a lead on a Sunday. I’ve lived it. I can speak to these guys in a way others can’t, and, hopefully, there’s a respect there because of that. I get what they are talking about. I want to listen, and I want to bring back answers to the commissioner. Bring back ideas and try to elevate the tour for the players.”

Gore joined the PGA Tour in 2005 and had one win, the 84 Lumbar Classic, in the same year. He returns – albeit in a non-playing role – at a time when the Tour is facing considerable challenges, not least from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Before the BMW Championship, a player-only meeting was held between some of the Tour’s highest-profile players, with Tiger Woods flying in from Florida to attend in Delaware, amid the ongoing threat it poses to the Tour.

One of those who attended the meeting, Rory McIlroy, believes the appointment of Gore is an inspired choice. He said: “Jason can take ideas from players and maybe articulate them better to Jay and his executive team and the board. He's a player advocate. He wants to do everything as well as possible to make the players as happy as possible, and it's a good addition.”

One man who would agree with McIlroy is USGA chief executive Mike Whan, who, in a statement to USGA staff, said Gore is “everything you hope for in a teammate – knowledgeable, helpful, dedicated and fun to be around.” The statement went on to say that: “He believes deeply in the direction of the USGA, but the pull of his ‘brotherhood’ in the PGA Tour ranks was very strong and Jason knows this is the right decision, at the right time for him (and for golf).”