Jason Day Spotted Testing New TaylorMade Zero Torque Putters

The Florida swing continues this week on the PGA Tour with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the iconic Bay Hill but it’s the sighting of a new putter that has got the golf equipment lovers talking. The king of cool, Jason Day, has been sighted testing a new TaylorMade zero torque putter, potentially moving away from his trusted TaylorMade Spider Tour wand.

Day has been regarded as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour for some time now and despite ranking 9th on the tour in Strokes Gained putting during the 2024 season, the Australian has struggled to find his feet on the greens so far this year, ranking 156th in the same category.

This poor run of form with the flatstick has led the 2015 PGA Championship winner to search for a new putter and ahead of the fourth signature event of the season, Day has been seen with a TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT putter, which is center-shafted and on-set, much like the majority of zero torque putters on the market.

While there have been a few images of these putters circulating on social media this week with a single sight dot alignment aid, Day’s particular model has a single short sightline on the top of the face. The body as a whole looks similar in shape and size to that of a Spider Tour X, so it is not too dissimilar to the mallet putter he was using. What I find particularly interesting is the first time we are seeing one of these TaylorMade zero torque putters it is in the hands of a non-contracted player as opposed to a TaylorMade Ambassador.

Despite zero torque putters gaining popularity in the amateur game, if Day was to put one in play this week, he would be just the third player in the top 34 in the world using one. That’s not to say others won’t move during the remainder of the year but it’s clear that adoption at the top of the game is somewhat slow. This is most probably because they are so good with their putters that learning a new feel from a putter is something that might just take too much time to become comfortable.

While this putter is very much hot off the press and little is known about them, it looks like they will feature TaylorMade’s popular PureRoll insert. There are three weights on the sole, two towards the face, placed inside the heel and toe and the other directly in the middle and slightly back of center, likely to assist in producing a high MOI design. The vivid blue plate on the sole certainly stands out and immediately draws your attention.

From the few images released so far, the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT putter looks sleek and compact and sits very flush on the ground. One of the things I noticed straight away about this putter was the bulk of the head is black, with just the top line and front wings in silver. This contrast is something that I feel will really help those who struggle with alignment.

From the images circulated online, it also looks as though TaylorMade is going to continue using a Black KBS Tour putter shaft, which blends nicely into the black head of the putter and helps the silver banner at the front stand out even further.

It’s unclear when this putter is likely to come to retail any time soon or if this is purely a prototype designed for one of the best players in the world, but given I think it already rivals the looks of the best zero torque putters. Given it boasts many similarities to the popular Spider Tour putter, you would imagine it would gain some significant traction if it were available to the public. Watch this space.