Jason Day Reveals Gruesome Reason For Tiger Woods' PGA Championship Withdrawal

On Sunday morning, Tiger Woods withdrew from The Masters, with the 15-time Major winner "reaggravating" his plantar fasciitis foot injury. It was certainly a wise decision from the American, especially when a video surfaced of Woods visibly struggling on the 17th hole as play was suspended due to the severe weather conditions.

Speaking about the withdrawal, Jason Day, who is good friends with the five-time Green Jacket winner, stated: "He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday. It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again."

Day and Woods hug on the practice range prior to a practice round at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Woods had the bad side of the draw when it came to the weather, with the 47-year-old forced to return on Saturday morning to complete his second round. He battled valiantly though and, in the process, equalled the record of consecutive cuts made at Augusta National.

Historically, Woods has always struggled with injuries throughout his career, and that led to Day to describe a story at the 2022 PGA Championship, a tournament which Woods withdrew from after once again struggling with his right leg.

Speaking on Sunday, the Australian stated: "I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was. I don't know how bad it is this time... it just sucks that he's not here playing."

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!April 9, 2023 See more

Asked if he had reached out to Woods following his withdrawal, Day said: "At some point I will. Obviously not today. I'll give him some time. I'm sure everyone is reaching out to him right now. Like I said, you can all see how he's feeling on TV. I don't know what he's feeling internally, how bad it is."

As Woods now rests and recuperates, we will hope to see him at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship at the end of May but, first and foremost, we wish Tiger a speedy recovery!