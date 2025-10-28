'It's Not About Me' - Jack Nicklaus Explains Why He Put Himself Through Two-And-A-Half Year $50m Lawsuit Against His Former Company

18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus has spoken publicly for the first time since he won a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his former company earlier this month.

The 85-year-old was ultimately successful in suing Nicklaus Companies, a business he has not been a part of since 2022, for defamation after it falsely claimed he had entertained a $750 million offer to become the public face of the LIV Golf League.

Not only that, but Nicklaus Companies was also adjudged to have actively shared the fabricated claims with a number of media organizations.

In another section of the same suit, Nicklaus said officials at his former business spread false rumors that he was suffering from dementia and therefore lacked the mental capacity to properly manage his business affairs.

At the end of a trial which lasted more than two weeks and was the final act in a suit which ultimately began in April 2023, a jury took Nicklaus' side and agreed the ordeal had damaged his reputation and exposed the octogenarian to “ridicule, hatred, mistrust or contempt.”

While the jury did find against Nicklaus Companies, it cleared Howard Milstein - the billionaire banker who now owns the business - and executive Andrew O'Brien of personal liability despite the pair being individually named in the suit.

Days after the gavel came down, Nicklaus spoke on a panel at PGA National prior to the Integra Connect Classic - which benefits Conquer Cancer - about exactly why he was so keen to enter into this process in the first place.

In quotes first shared by The Palm Beach Post, he said: "I did this thing more for my family than for me. My legacy that I will have through the years will be very important to my family.

"I'm 85 years old, how long will I be around? I don't know. It's not about me. It's about the future and family. But, basically, a big load off my shoulders."

Legal proceedings were initiated by Nicklaus Companies back in May 2022, almost five years after the Ohio State University alumnus retired from his executive role with the business.

Towards the end of a five-year non-compete clause, Nicklaus sought arbitration to find out whether he could use his own name in business again.

At that point, Nicklaus Companies filed the original suit, accusing the golfing legend of breaching agreements and entertaining talks with LIV Golf.

However, an arbitrator in Florida ruled in July 2024 that Nicklaus was no longer bound by a non-compete clause.

Despite the judgement, New York Civil Division Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen ruled in April 2025 that while Nicklaus had the right to use his own name, image and likeness, Nicklaus Companies owned the trademarks it purchased for $145 million back in 2007.

Nevertheless, the outcome remained a victory for Nicklaus.

He continued: "My NIL (name, image, license) is very important to me, it's very important to my family.

"Sometimes you got to stand up for it and go through what you have to go through. Life changes for all of us as we go along.

"I've been very blessed. Allowed me to win a few golf tournaments, make a name for myself. Protect that. It's very important."