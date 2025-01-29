I’ve Looked Through The Early 2025 Masters Odds And These 5 Players Are Currently Crazy Good Value
The Masters is drawing nearer and nearer and, right now, you can grab some crazy odds on certain players ahead of the main event at Augusta National
Despite getting underway in April, The Masters odds are live and, right now, you can grab some incredible value on certain players.
As you can imagine, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the heavy favorite following a 2024 that included nine victories worldwide. However, defending champion aside, I can't quite believe the odds for some players right now.
Obviously, everyone will have their own opinions on this and, when it comes to bookmakers, I am using BetMGM, so some odds will differ depending on who you opt to go with.
What's more, The Masters is the only Major on the men's calendar to be played at the same course so, when it comes to picking out your players, that will play a big part in your decision-making.
So, without further ado, let's check out the five players who, as of writing (29th January), are catching my eye in terms of insanely good value.
Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)
My first pick comes in the form of Tyrrell Hatton who, right now, is one of the best players on the planet, with two wins and three top 10s in his last five starts on the DP World Tour, as well as one win and five top 5s in his last six starts on the LIV Golf circuit.
The Englishman's game has jumped up another level over the past six months and, since claiming victory at LIV Golf Nashville, Hatton looks in scarily good form, which is why I couldn't quite believe he sits at +4000.
Whenever he tees it up in a DP World Tour or LIV Golf tournament he is always at the top-end of the betting order and, although he isn't Augusta National's biggest fan, he did produce a T9 finish at The Masters last year, his best result at the event.
As of writing, Hatton ranks sixth in Data Golf's rankings, above the likes of Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, who possess lower odds despite the trio not picking up a win in the past 12 months.
If Hatton isn't for you, I would also recommend taking a look at Hideki Matsuyama, who is currently +2200. Like Hatton, Matsuyama already has a victory in 2025 and, being a former Masters champion, shows great form around the layout.
Patrick Reed (+6600)
Speaking of former champions, Patrick Reed is another name that sticks out to me, with the winner from 2018 a very handy +6600 right now.
Ironically, I actually backed Reed the year he won his Green Jacket at exactly the same odds and, if you look at his past results, he has finished T10 in 2020, T8 in 2021, T4 in 2022 and T12 in 2024. That is some seriously good consistency.
It's not as if the American has struggled for form of late either, with Reed claiming the Hong Kong Open at the end of November 2024, as well as starting his 2025 with two top 10s at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Ras al Khaimah Championship.
Corey Conners (+8000)
Corey Conners secured three consecutive top 10s at The Masters between 2020 and 2022, with the Canadian also enjoying a strong start to 2025 after two top sixes in three starts.
These top six finishes came at The Sentry and Nedbank Golf Challenge, with Conners known for upping his form in the run-up to The Masters, winning the Valero Texas Open the week before the first Major of the year in 2019 and 2023.
In all honesty, with this Conners selection, I was stuck between him and Russell Henley, who both have odds of +8000. Henley was exceptional last year and, looking at his Masters record, he possesses three top 20 finishes, including a tie for fourth in 2023.
Using the Data Golf argument, both Conners and Henley are 15th and 16th in the rankings and the pair are regarded as some of the best ball strikers in the world. Therefore, both offer great value here.
Sergio Garcia (+10000)
Another former winner I have picked out is Sergio Garcia, who I think is excellent value at a colossal +10000 following on from his great year on LIV in 2024.
The Spaniard finished third in LIV Golf's individual standings last season, thanks to one win and three runner-up results. What's more, he seems to have that hunger back for Majors after missing out on the PGA Championship and Open Championship.
In terms of concerns, I will admit that Garcia has missed the cut in three of his last four starts at Augusta National, and it's questionable how much game-time he will get going into The Masters. However, you can never count out the 45-year-old, who loves to perform when his back is against the wall!
Keegan Bradley (+15000)
My final pick is Keegan Bradley and, like others on this list, I can't quite believe he is sat at +15000, especially as, in his last six starts, he is yet to register a result worse than T21.
Winning the BMW Championship at the end of August 2024, the US Ryder Cup captain has carried his form over into 2025, with three top 15s giving him a great start to the season.
Currently, he is 11th in the Official World Golf Rankings and hasn't been outside the top 30 of the OWGR since the ZOZO Championship at the tail-end of 2022. That is incredible consistency from the 38-year-old.
Finally, one notable aspect is that Bradley's form at The Masters has been improving. After three years away from the tournament, he returned with a T23 in 2023 and a T22 in 2024, meaning his game is getting better. Throw in the fact that he's playing some of the best golf of his life, and +15000 is a very appealing price right now.
