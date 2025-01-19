One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True

Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments

Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton shake hands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Despite the competitive environment, there's no denying that fellow professionals have mutual respect for one another.

Certainly, if you make it to the top circuits you are amongst the 0.01% and, as proven by a tweet from Max Homa, the six-time PGA Tour winner knows what he is on about in terms of players to look out for.

In regards to who the American was on about, it concerns the recent Hero Dubai Desert Classic winner, Tyrrell Hatton, who Homa claimed was the 'most underrated golfer' back in January 2024.

Posting on X/Twitter at the start of last year, NS' Kyle Porter posed the question 'Who is the most underrated golfer in the world right now?' In response to the question, Homa wrote five words, which read: "The answer is Tyrrell Hatton."

Now, after an incredible run of results, it seems that Homa's statement is coming true, as Hatton secured the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, as well as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2025. What's more, he also had top-six finishes in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship to conclude his final few months of 2024.

Tyrrell Hatton crouches down next to the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic trophy

Hatton secured his second victory on the DP World Tour in four months

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, it's not just Homa who has praised the Englishman's talent, with many calling Hatton one of the most underrated golfers on the planet.

Prior to joining the LIV Golf League in January 2024, the now eight-time DP World Tour winner ranked inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings and, despite LIV Golf not possessing OWGR points, he has has managed to hold his position. This is, in part, thanks to three worldwide wins in 13 months, as well as several strong finishes on the DP World Tour.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

