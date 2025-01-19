One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True
Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments
Despite the competitive environment, there's no denying that fellow professionals have mutual respect for one another.
Certainly, if you make it to the top circuits you are amongst the 0.01% and, as proven by a tweet from Max Homa, the six-time PGA Tour winner knows what he is on about in terms of players to look out for.
The answer is Tyrrell Hatton https://t.co/wY0JeJySeJJanuary 9, 2024
In regards to who the American was on about, it concerns the recent Hero Dubai Desert Classic winner, Tyrrell Hatton, who Homa claimed was the 'most underrated golfer' back in January 2024.
Posting on X/Twitter at the start of last year, NS' Kyle Porter posed the question 'Who is the most underrated golfer in the world right now?' In response to the question, Homa wrote five words, which read: "The answer is Tyrrell Hatton."
Now, after an incredible run of results, it seems that Homa's statement is coming true, as Hatton secured the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, as well as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2025. What's more, he also had top-six finishes in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship to conclude his final few months of 2024.
Certainly, it's not just Homa who has praised the Englishman's talent, with many calling Hatton one of the most underrated golfers on the planet.
Prior to joining the LIV Golf League in January 2024, the now eight-time DP World Tour winner ranked inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings and, despite LIV Golf not possessing OWGR points, he has has managed to hold his position. This is, in part, thanks to three worldwide wins in 13 months, as well as several strong finishes on the DP World Tour.
-
