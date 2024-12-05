'It's All Speculation At This Point' - Keegan Bradley Provides Ryder Cup Pay Update
The US Captain gave his thoughts on the recent report that his players would be getting paid to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup, claiming he was 'shocked to see the leaks'
The Ryder Cup is less than a year away and, in the build-up to the biggest event in golf, we have already had drama in the form of money, a topic that has dominated golf in the past few years.
According to The Telegraph, the PGA of America is set to agree to pay each player of Team USA $400,000 in next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. This has caused a variety of reactions from players on both sides but to USA Captain Keegan Bradley has stressed that "it's all speculation at this point."
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the two-time Ryder Cup player stated: “To be honest with you, there’s not much to talk about; these leaks that came out were... leaks.
"I was shocked to see the leaks, as was the PGA of America. As was everybody involved. There’s been nothing that’s been finalized, done. This is all speculation at this point. I was definitely disappointed that someone leaked out that information. That was a shock, for sure.”
In the past week, American Patrick Reed has claimed that he is against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, whilst World No.1 Scottie Scheffler explained that Team USA are “more than willing to play in the Ryder Cup for free,” but has no problem with being paid to take part in next year’s event at Bethpage Black.
The biggest name to speak out on the matter, though, is eight-time Ryder Cupper Tiger Woods who, in his recent press conference at the Hero World Challenge, stated that players should receive as much money as possible (for the Ryder Cup), but only to give to charity and help grow the game and their local communities.
Agreeing with the 15-time Major winner, Bradley stated: “What Tiger said was 100 percent correct. I don’t think the charity dollars have changed from ’99. It’s been the same number.
"It’s the PGA of America’s decision. I have to wait and see what they want to do. I don’t have the power to change any of that. What I can say is that not a single player has asked for this, has come to me with this. No player was part of this. Zero percent.”
